Transgender in seminary passed for biological man, says bishop

“Living under a transgender identity”: forgery of sacrament certificates would have been done to “reflect a new identity”

The North American Archbishop Jerome Listecki sent to the Conference of Catholic Bishops of the United States (USCCB) a memorandum in which he denounced the fraudulent admission of at least one transgender person in Catholic seminaries.

The Sept. 21 memo states that the case was reported to the Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance, noting that the person in question had obtained false sacrament certificates to “reflect his new identity.”

The archbishop clarified that no “biologically female” person received the sacred orders by impersonating a biological man, but he did not identify where this type of case of ideological falsehood would have been verified.

Bishop Listecki also stated that the Committee encouraged him to send the memorandum to the other bishops of the country to “exercise particular vigilance” regarding the admission of new candidates to the priesthood.

He recalled the requirement of the Code of Canon Law that “diocesan bishops admit to the major seminary and promote to the sacred order only men who possess the necessary physical and psychological qualities.”

Adding that bishops “may require various means to establish moral certainties in this regard,” he cited as possible examples DNA testing “or, at the very least, the certification of a medical specialist to ensure that a candidate is male.”

The information comes from the Catholic news agency CNA, which said it had requested comments from the USCCB on Bishop Listecki’s memorandum, without getting any feedback.