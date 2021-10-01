‘Trusting God’ · TV News

Arrested for a crime he did not commit, José (Juliano Laham) will save the life of Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) in jail in Genesis. The cuxita will arrive at the dungeon beaten and unconscious and will receive the care of the Hebrew in Record’s biblical novel. “Wait and trust in God,” will advise the slave when the friend awakens.

Abumani will join the protagonist in prison after trying to defend Asenate (Letícia Almeida) from the clutches of the elusive Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra). The vizier will not tolerate the affront and will order his soldiers to finish him. “Now he’s going to learn not to mess with my wife,” the villain will say.

The slave will be unconscious from so much beating and will be taken to the prison where the son of Israel will be (Petrônio Gontijo). “Abumani?” he will be shocked when he sees his friend’s deplorable state. “José… Is that you?”, the cuxita will ask, with great difficulty.

“Asenate… I have to go after her,” Abu will say, falling in a faint as he tries to get up. “Abumani, can you hear me?”, José will be startled when the young man does not respond to his calls. He will start shaking him, until the slave will wake up. The Hebrew will give you water and take care of your wounds.

A while later, the cuxite will discover that Raquel’s son (Giselle Tigre) had several chances to escape the dungeon and will revolt. “The only thing I can do is wait and trust in God,” José will argue.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

