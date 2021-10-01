Try it, wash your hair with coke and you will no doubt be surprised – OIL

To share chirp To share To share The e-mail



Coca Cola is a carbonated drink known to most people around the world. You can find it in restaurants, stores and even vending machines. It is the most purchased brand of liquids and its red color and its stylized bottle are characteristic.

If you have damaged hair and without volume, try washing them with Coca-Cola. In this article, you will find the benefits of this drink and how to clean your hair with it.

Benefits of washing hair with coke

Both on the web and in the minds of the elderly, there are thousands of homemade tricks that will improve your hair. a long time ago innovative trend has become one of the biggest beauty secrets on the internet. The most followed influences on the web have tried the trick of washing your hair with Coke. Most offer positive opinions about this technique, which, although it sounds strange, seems to be effective. One of the pioneers to try this practice was Suki Waterhouse, in August 2015. In the interview, the supermodel commented that she enjoys it because she doesn’t like to have clean hair and uses Coca Cola to get it dirty. Wash your hair with Coca Cola to ensure straight hair and just the waves you want. The idea is do not use the shampoo , on the contrary, to sanitize the hair with this soda. Below, you can learn about the main properties of Coca-Cola that benefit your hair. The best-selling energy drink internationally has a very low pH of 2.5 and 3, that is, it is acidic. If you don’t know what this might mean, we’ll explain it to you. The skin has a neutral pH of 5.5, which means that anything below or above can affect the hair . These numbers for Coca-Cola are similar to those for soaps, hence their cleaning property. Coca Cola tends to dry out the hair and, as a result, simulates the waves desired by many people. Stimulates hair volume Wash your hair with Coca Cola if you want to achieve an effect of detangling hair and with greater volume. Use Coke on the scalp with a cotton ball for 10 minutes to remove the bacteria that cause dandruff.

How do you wash your hair with coke?

The question of how often you should wash your hair has been the question of scientists for several years. On the other hand, some say that washing it daily will make it cleaner. However, studies have shown that excessive cleaning of them causes a dry scalp. and oily.

Some conclusions state that the ideal is to clean your hair twice a week . Keep in mind that some factors influence the frequency of your washing. For example, the type of hair, the treatments usually applied and the type of skin.

Several studies claim that so much time in the shower causes the hair to become oily. Along with the above, the scalp tends to capture a darker and brighter color.

The explanation for this phenomenon is based on the tallow . You should know that this substance is formed by the sebaceous glands called sebaceous. These glands are located in the dermis, close to the hair root, and its function is to ensure that the hair does not get dry.

Despite the many studies, you should keep in mind that not all people respond to the effect of hair washing frequency and time in the same way. Each individual is completely different, so each must follow their own rules.

To wash your hair with Coca Cola, take into account the frequency and time as if you were using the shampoo. This is a pretty simple trick to do with a very popular drink.

Lighten up your hair color with coke

Coca Cola proved to be the perfect ally for those who want a quick and cheap makeover. It is very useful to lighten the dark tone.

Taking into account that it is not an easy task to eliminate the effects of a dark dye, in the following statements you will find the necessary steps to do this, washing your hair with Coca Cola.

First you will have to join the following ingredients : 1 liter of soda, half a tablespoon of baking soda and 2 of almond oil and, finally, the shampoo.

: 1 liter of soda, half a tablespoon of baking soda and 2 of almond oil and, finally, the shampoo. Once this is done, wet the hair with water and apply the coke, leaving it to act for at least 1 hour.

Then mix the almond oil with baking soda and a little shampoo.

