Two weeks later, Itamaraty releases a note on the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Rio

Two weeks after an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs finally expressed itself. In a note released on Thursday night, the Foreign Ministry said that “all efforts will be made to elucidate the case.”

Marcelo Ninio: Brazil must take serious attack on consulate, says government of China

“We reiterate to all diplomatic and consular representations of China and other foreign missions accredited to the Brazilian government that every effort will be made to elucidate the case and bring the person responsible or responsible to justice, and also to protect the security of the diplomatic corps and consular office accredited in Brazil”, states the note.





The attack took place on the 16th of this month. Consulate security cameras recorded the entire scene, from the moment the man walks and stops on the sidewalk in front of the place, on Rua Muniz Barreto, in the Botafogo neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio. Then he prepares the explosive, the throw against the seat and run. The man appears in the images wearing a black coat, cap and mask. The explosion only damaged the mission gate. There were no injuries.

Foreign policy:China’s government reacts to Bolsonaro and says it opposes politicization of the virus

In the note, entitled “Attack against the Consulate General of China”, Itamaraty claims to have been informed by the Rio police that the investigations “are being conducted with speed and speed.” Police said a homemade bomb was used in the attack but have not yet identified the attacker.

Brazil’s delay in expressing itself caused strangeness in diplomatic circles, since a sentence of condemnation is customary in these cases, regardless of the target country. The protection of diplomatic missions, provided for in the Vienna Conventions, is one of the most basic norms in relations between countries.

The day after the attack, the Chinese consulate issued a note condemning what it called “a serious act of violence”, and asked the Brazilian authorities “a thorough investigation into the attack, punishment of the culprit under the law and appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again”.

To GLOBO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also said last week that it “strongly condemns” the incident and considers it serious, stressing that Brazil should give “great importance to the matter”. Beijing also added that it expects the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and adopt “effective measures” to maintain the security of Chinese diplomatic missions in order to “preserve China’s cooperation with Brazil”.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, including his son, Deputy Eduardo, often publicly criticize China. The president often questions the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, which are among the most used in Brazil. The attack on the consulate took place at a time when the current chancellor, Carlos França, is trying to normalize relations with Beijing, which had been shaken during the administration of his predecessor, Ernesto Araújo.