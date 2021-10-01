“Two years ago I was reborn,” says makeup artist who attempted suicide

The month of September brings the engagement of people with depression, mental disorders, anxieties and the most diverse crises that affect mental health, but those who suffer from these problems suffer 365 days a year.

As tells the 34-year-old makeup artist and beautician, Desiree Bispo da Silva, who won after a lot of struggle and correct treatments, depression and the syndromes that the disease brought to her life. “I had Panic Syndrome and Borderline Disorder, it all started in 2017 with moral and sexual harassment in my work”, he explains.

Desiree did not receive the company’s support when confronting her co-worker’s attitude, which destroyed her psychologically.

“I tried to take my life for the first time in 2017, after that it was 5 more times, the last, in September 2019, I was rushed to the rescue by the fire department, who found me with the rope around my neck and already faint. , two years ago, I was born again,” said the makeup artist.

The day before the event, Desiree was fine, happy, feeling wanted and loved, but she stressed that depression is silent, it comes from within. “Sometimes you smile, because you don’t want to worry anyone, or out of fear of judgments, or just because you don’t know how to explain what you’re feeling and then one day you wake up and feel like ending the suffering,” he said.

Desiree the day before the suicide attempt – Photo: Publicity – Personal Archive

The treatment

The makeup artist told Portal Assiscity how difficult it is to get over the anxiety, fear, bad feelings that appear out of nowhere. “In these two years I had bad days, which I thought I couldn’t stand, and wonderful days, in which I felt the joy of being alive”, she highlighted.

Desiree also said that she could not do it alone and reaffirmed the importance of treatments with psychologists and psychiatrists, in addition to, of course, her faith in God.

“Nothing would be me without my psychologist and my psychiatrist. Without them I would have given up, they were my support, they believed in me and they helped me win. Today, they both blow the birthday candle together with me. And my faith, that wouldn’t let me give up, that comforted me in dark moments and gave me sparkles in moments of joy,” he told with emotion.

Makeup artist and beautician overcame depression and now supports people who suffer from the disease – Photo: Publicity – Personal Archive

the judgments

“Nothing is sadder for a person with depression to hear, ‘this is cool’, ‘he tried to kill himself with so many people struggling to live’, ‘you have no reason to be like this’. Depression is like an internal wound, no one knows that it’s there, no one sees it and sometimes not even we, when we realize it, we’re consumed,” reported Desiree.

The makeup artist asks them to stop the judgments, that instead of causing suffering, it is necessary to support, offer help, be present, accept the person’s condition and show in attitudes and actions that they are important and that they are not alone.

Marks of the suicide attempt in 2019 – Photo: Publicity – Personal Archive

Lawsuit

As mentioned at the beginning, Desiree’s depression was triggered after a serious case of bullying and at the company she worked at at the time and even not having the proper attention at the time, the makeup artist and beautician managed to prove it.

“I had tests, messages, recordings, thank God I won this fight, in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd instance and the value of the indemnity is already being calculated. It doesn’t change the condition I’ve lived in these years, but it gives a relief knowing that I’ve been able to prove the abuse,” concluded Desiree.

On her social networks, the makeup artist and beautician left her report of overcoming difficulties and left the following message. “I’m going to study psychology, I have the potential to speak and listen and I’ll be a professional of light! Remember depression doesn’t only exist in September, depression and anxiety disorders deserve to be treated like any other illness, it’s not bullshit. Empathize! “.

Hot line

CVV has been in existence for 57 years in Brazil, anyone who needs support can call 188 or access www.cvv.org.br