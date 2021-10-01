Ultrapar gives up on buying Petrobras refinery

Ultrapar Participações (UGPA3) informed the market this Friday (1) that it has closed negotiations for the acquisition of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) from Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), without renewing the proposal. The negotiations had started at the beginning of the year.

“Despite the efforts made by the parties during this process, certain critical conditions defined in the company’s binding proposal were not confirmed in the course of negotiations, unbalancing the expected risk and return equation. With this, Ultrapar informs that it will not renew its binding proposal, opting to close the ongoing negotiations, without penalties for either party”, he highlighted.

Ultrapar informed that it is concluding the phase of rationalization of its portfolio with the ongoing divestments of Oxiteno, Extrafarma and ConectCar.

“With a more complementary and synergistic portfolio, Ultrapar will significantly reduce its financial leverage, increasing its investment capacity. In this sense, Ultrapar will continue to invest in the growth of the existing platform in the energy and infrastructure verticals, through Ipiranga, Ultragaz and Ultracargo, as well as in new business opportunities leveraged in the transition of the Brazilian energy matrix. The company will also continue to monitor the developments of Petrobras’ asset sale program”, he pointed out.

Petrobras already said in a statement that it will timely start a new competitive process for this refinery.

“The competitive processes for the sale of the Gabriel Passos Refinery (REGAP) in Minas Gerais, Lubricants and Petroleum Derivatives of the Northeast (LUBNOR), in Ceará, and the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), in Paraná, are still underway with a view to signing of purchase and sale contracts. The Landulpho Alves (RLAM) and Isaac Sabbá (REMAN) refineries have already had their purchase and sale contracts signed”, he highlighted.

The state-owned company also informed that it reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and informs that the subsequent stages of the projects in progress will be disclosed to the market.

