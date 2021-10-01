Understand how to increase your score on Serasa

O Score it is fundamental for evaluating the consumer credit market. It directly influences this process, which mainly involves financing and lending actions by financial institutions. Supervised by Serasa, the score is nothing more than a punctuation of the respective customer in their habits with creditors.

The score goes from 0 to 1,000 and evaluates the customer’s behavior with the trade, such as: payments on time, history of negative debts, financial relationship with companies and, equally, the updating of the data contained in the system. Many people do not get credit lines precisely because they have a low score.

This score has a sum in relation to the risks of the investment in that respective client. Financial institutions and businesses carefully assess the score when granting credit. This chart has the following call sign:

Score from 0 to 300 points : high default risk;

: high default risk; Score from 300 to 700 points : medium default risk;

: medium default risk; Score from 700 to 1,000: low default risk.

Thus, based on this score, the customer may have a significant increase in their score and acquire higher amounts at the time of a credit release or on-time purchase of products. For this reason, it’s important to take a few measurements that project your score’s increase in score.

How to increase the Score

Initially, let’s point out which are the main elements that lead someone to have a higher score. What most implies a low score is the non-payment of debts, recurring delays, non-updated data, not having a record in the positive register, excessive consultations with the CPF, among others.

paying off debts

Having the name on Serasa is already a very low score for the score, given that Serasa Experian himself already does this data crossing and assesses the client’s default.

Currently, there are several ways to negotiate debt for debtors (even on the platform itself). Many of these negotiations involve discounts that help the citizen to get out of default.

don’t delay your bills

Recurring arrears in debt also contribute to the score on the score has a tendency to be low. This is because many companies even call the service to protest the debt. The best thing to do is, in fact, keep your accounts up to date. This even helps the customer not to accumulate bills and then end up snowballing.

The other tips involve keeping the register always updated with your information. Having a record in the Positive Registry is one of the factors that most help to increase the score. This register is like a bulletin of your actions with the market. It will contain your debt payments, whether in trade or credit granting institutions.

A data crossing is always carried out and if everything is up to date your score will be automatically increased. Now that you know the steps to increase your score, just put it into practice and consciously enjoy the benefits of a good reputation in the market.