Understand the criteria that lead an animal to be declared extinct; species that inspired creation of the woodpecker character disappeared | Nature

The declaration that an animal has become extinct in a certain place meets a series of criteria established by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

O follow the thread of g1 interviewed researcher and biologist Everton Miranda about the disappearance of some animals. Among the extinct ones is the ivory-billed woodpecker, which was the inspiration for the character in the Pica-Pau cartoon. (See the full program in the video above)

“Extinction is a natural process, which occurs in nature usually at extremely low rates. We call extinction rates background rates, which is the normal rate of species loss. What human beings do – with the process of destruction, destruction and removal of the natural vegetation cover on planet Earth for the production of meat and vegetables – is to accelerate this rate”, said Miranda.

Below are the guidelines analyzed by the IUCN to classify the species:

How much population has declined over the space of three generations or what is the projected population decline over the next three generations;

Extent of occurrence and size of the area it occupies;

Population size of mature individuals (ready for reproduction);

Quantitative analyzes that show the probability of extinction in nature in the next three generations.

1 of 2 Ivory-billed Woodpecker on display at the California Academy of Sciences – San Francisco. Photo taken on September 24, 2021 — Photo: Haven Daley/AP Photo and Disclosure Ivory-billed Woodpecker on display at the California Academy of Sciences – San Francisco. Photo taken on September 24, 2021 — Photo: Haven Daley/AP Photo and Disclosure

Furthermore, according to the IUCN, species can be classified into eight categories:

Extinct; Extinct in nature; Critically endangered; In danger; Vulnerable; Almost threatened; Least of concern; and Data deficient.

