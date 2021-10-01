Understand what motivated the drop in Méliuz, Enjoei, Mosaico and Bemobi shares in recent months

In the wave of ups and downs of global markets, the Brazilian stock exchange is experiencing a very volatile moment. Nor the companies of technology, even benefiting from the advance of digitization in the country, managed to save themselves from the pressure. Meluze (CASH3), Mosaic (MOSI3), I got sick (ENJU3) and bemobi (BMOB3) felt a greater devaluation of their shares in recent months.

According to Great Investments, there is a main reason behind these declines: the increase in rates of fees.

“It’s more a macroeconomic issue than a purely fundamentalist one,” commented Bruno Rosolini, Technology Analyst, and Eduardo Nishio, Head of Finance Research at the brokerage, in a report released on Tuesday.

Rosolini and Nishio highlighted that techs are more susceptible to interest rate impacts.

“When we make our valuation models to estimate the fair value of this company today (and for that, we discount future cash flows at a rate until today), we realize that the increase in the interest rate leads to an increase in our discount rate of flows. With a higher discount rate, we will have a lower present value (fair value) of the company”, they explained.

Other factors that end up dictating the downward movement of the shares are the economic slowdown, as it harms the companies’ results, and the risk that the technology sector already carries.

“The technology sector, by itself, is already a riskier sector with greater volatility. Therefore, in times of fall on the stock market, shares in this sector suffer more”, added Rosolini and Nishio.

Furthermore, as interest rates rise, people end up migrating to fixed income investments. This is what the market is currently following: there is a capital transfer from variable income (shares) to fixed income.

CASH3, MOSI3, ENJU3 and BMOB3: what to buy?

Genial has mixed feelings about tech stocks. The brokerage’s analysis team remains very optimistic about Méliuz’ investment thesis.

Genial highlighted again that the decline in the company’s role is mainly due to a macro issue. Furthermore, Méliuz continues to deliver good results and is working well on its main concepts (acquisition and retention of customers and offering of new features) in the short and medium term.

Genial is a little more optimistic about Bemobi. The company’s latest acquisitions (Tiaxa and M4U) encouraged analysts. According to the broker, the movements show that the company is watching and concerned about the M&As pipeline.

As for Enjoei and Mosaico, Genial did not change its view of concern about the names.

The bleak outlook in relation to Enjoei is due to unresolved issues of long-term sustainability of the business model.

“The percentage of GMV (Gross Value of Goods) and revenue from counterfeit products of dubious origin is still uncertain and, therefore, it is difficult to estimate the true fair value of the company”, comment Rosolini and Nishio.

Finally, Mosaico, which encouraged investors on the day of its debut in B3 (B3SA3), ended up disappointing the market on the inorganic growth side.

“In our initiation, we expected a greater movement in relation to M&As, especially focused on the inclusion of new features in their platforms, which would help in greater customer acquisition and retention”, explained Rosolini and Nishio.

Genial has a purchase recommendation for Méliuz, Bemobi and Mosaico, with target prices of, respectively, R$12, R$35 and R$13. The brokerage put Enjoei’s investment thesis under review.