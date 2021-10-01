Unimed-BH network buys 15% of Vila da Serra hospital

The Unimed-BH chain acquired 15% of the Vila da Serra hospital, located in Nova Lima, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH). The partnership between the cooperative and the Oncoclínicas Group (owner of the hospital since November 2020) was signed on Tuesday (28) and the valuation of the business was based on the representativeness of the network’s accreditation and on the potential for synergy of the partnership between the two institutions, not involving financial resources.

The information is from the CEO of Unimed-BH, Samuel Flam, who, in an exclusive interview with DIÁRIO DO COMÉRCIO, was very enthusiastic about the partnership. “Vila da Serra is a hospital of reference and we believe that with this partnership we will continue to provide excellent service to customers, especially those residing in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, Nova Lima and nearby cities”, he says.

According to him, the deal with Oncoclínicas further consolidates the cooperative, which already has 15 of its own units, 300 providers and more than 5,400 cooperating physicians in various specialties. “One of Unimed-BH’s great differentials is its network and we will continue to rely on these partnerships to deliver the best assistance, making responsible choices and always focusing on the cooperative’s longevity and sustainability,” he says.

Hospital Vila da Serra is a reference hospital in Greater Belo Horizonte and has 219 inpatient beds, including ICU and maternity hospitals, serving especially in the areas of cardiology, gynecology, pediatrics, urology and breast cancer. In November 2020, the purchase of the hospital by the Oncoclínicas Group was concluded – which has 70 units in the country, with around 1,000,000 specialist doctors.

According to Flam, Expansion renovations and improvements to the hospital are not out of the question. “From now on, we are going to start conversations in this regard and, as needed, we will set up a business plan always focused on excellence in serving our customers,” he says.

The director further states that, for now, there is no forecast of new acquisitions and that the investment strategy follows the needs of the chain’s portfolio which is already geographically distributed by area of ​​operation. In this sense, Unimed-BH has invested mainly in the opening and expansion of some of its own units.

He cites as an example the acquisition of São Camilo Children’s Hospital in December 2016 in the amount of BRL 88 million, the inauguration of the Unimed-BH Health Promotion Center in Barreiro, in March 2018, with investments of R$17 million; the construction of the Unimed Hospital – Betim Unit, opened in April 2019, with investments of R$250 million; and the opening of the Emergency Care at the Health Promotion Center – Pedro I, in April 2021.

Oncoclinic Group

In a material fact released last Tuesday, the Grupo Oncoclínicas also highlighted the importance of the partnership, emphasizing that the transaction is in line with the group’s strategy of seeking growth through partnerships with the main supplementary health networks in the country, in which there are gains in efficiency, alignment of interests and long-term sustainability deadline.

“Hospital Vila da Serra is a reference hospital in Nova Lima and has 219 inpatient beds. Once the transaction is completed, the hospital will operate as the main unit of high complexity of the Unimed-BH network in that city, offering assistance in various medical specialties and even expanding its emergency care,” says the document.