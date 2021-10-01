Unsighted is a Brazilian metroidvania that brings androids, time and freedom

Developed by Brazilian studio Studio Pixel Punk, unsighted is a metroidvania that has a main objective: to deliver an entire world in the player’s hands to make it his own playground.

To better understand how the game puts this idea into practice, we had the opportunity to talk with the developers Tiani Pixel and Fernanda Dias, who were responsible for creating the project.

Limited Time Androids

Inspired by works like matrix, She-Ra and Steven Universe, unsighted it takes place in the ruins of a society that was once very advanced but is now a war ground between humans and droids.

In this universe, robots gained consciousness with the fall of a mysterious meteor, made of powerful energy. Shortly thereafter, the humans decided to take the meteor for themselves, causing the androids to regress to a lucid state and turn against each other.

In this scenario, the protagonist is Alma, an android who is among the few who remain alive, but who have a limited time to live. Motivated by the mysteries of an amnesia, she decides to restore order. Or at least try.

One of the crucial elements of the story and gameplay is time and, according to the studio, this idea is already reflected in the title. That’s because the game has an internal clock, and Alma’s and the NPCs’ time is running out. If it reaches zero, they lose consciousness and wander off aggressively and aimlessly — to “never be seen again”, a translation of the word “unsighted”.

With the mechanics of time as a basis, unsighted is inspired by franchising structures like Zelda and Castlevania, but that wants to offer more freedom to the player, leaving him free to “play, stretch and experiment with the formula [do jogo]”. And, interestingly, the title also speaks to this idea.

“The game world, initially, is totally unknown, that is, ‘not seen’ by the player. And it takes a long time for all the secrets, routes and ways to interact with the map to be unveiled. So, calling it ‘unsighted’ (something ‘unseen’) is a way of teasing whoever is playing to try to explore and see as much as possible.”

Thanks to the DNA of metroidvanias, unsighted it has a map of interconnected areas, but that tries to move away from the “key and lock” formula, which presents only one way to advance in the game. The idea is to offer possibilities to the player, who will find more than one solution to progress and will be able to choose the one they prefer.

This freedom of exploration also generates choices that need to be made as you roam the world, and many affect the plot and even the end. One example is, android’s time is running out, but there is a way to extend someone’s life — and it’s up to the player to choose who, which will have consequences later.

universe in replay

Betting on the idea of ​​possibilities, the game also intends to encourage people to play more than once to discover all the secrets, with the promise that the experience will be different with each “New Game”.

In addition, the title has two extra modes, in addition to the campaign: o boss rush, which puts to face bosses in sequence; it’s the Dungeon Raid, which rearranges areas of the map with items in different places. There is also the option to play everything with a friend, cooperatively and locally, adding more fun.

There is a lot to be explored in the world of unsighted which, in addition to offering systems that give freedom, also offers accessibility options and different levels of difficulty — so that the player can find the best way to have fun in this universe.

unsighted is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.