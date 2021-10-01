UOL A Farm poll indicates who leaves the program today (09/30)

This Thursday (30), another pawn will say goodbye to the R$1.5 million prize. Bil Araújo, Dayane Mello and Mussunzinho dispute the preference of reality fans to stay in the house and one of them is leaving today. The UOL A Fazenda poll already points out who should be the player who will leave the headquarters.

UOL A Fazenda Poll

In A Fazenda, voting happens differently: the public must vote for the pawn that must remain in the game. That said, until this Thursday afternoon, according to the UOL poll, the favorite to stay in the attraction is Dayane Mello, with 40.74% of the votes to stay. Bil is close behind in second place, with little difference in votes, with 40.60%. Therefore, who should be eliminated today is Mussunzinho, which accounts for only 18.66% of the audience’s preference.

The DCI poll points to the same result. Dayane Mello appears with 67.04% of the votes to stay. For 18.51% of readers, Arcrebiano also deserves the chance to stay on the reality show. Mussuzinho is in the lantern, with 14.46% of the votes – therefore, he should be the second eliminated from A Fazenda 13.

How was the garden formed?

The formation of the swidden took place last Tuesday. Erika Schneider, farmer of the week, nominated Mussunzinho for the hot seat. Rico Melquiades was the most voted by pawns, with seven votes. However, he had a trump card: with the power of the yellow flame in his hands, he exchanged his votes with those of Bil Araújo, sending the model to sit on the second stool.

Dayane Mello was pulled from the stall by Bil. Gui Araújo, on the other hand, remained in the dynamics of “Resta um”. With the power of the red flame, Marina Ferrari vetoed Mussunzinho from participating in the farmer’s competition. On Wednesday, Gui Araújo won the farmer’s competition for the second time and escaped from the fields.