USDA: Quarterly US soybean stocks come in higher than expected and Chicago…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) released its quarterly grain stocks at September 1, 2021 this Thursday (30). Corn and wheat brought numbers within market expectations, while soybeans came up. Reflecting this picture, oilseed futures yield more than 30 points on the Chicago Stock Exchange this early afternoon. Corn also retreats, however, casualties are more contained.

“In summary, the mattress for the new crop is a little more comfortable, more soy and more corn in the opening stocks of the 2021/22 crop, which started now in September”, explains the market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, Eduardo Vanin.

SOY

Quarterly US soybean inventories as of September 1 were reported by the USDA at 6.97 million tonnes, against expectations ranged from 3.95 to 5.5 million, averaging 4.74 million tonnes.

Despite being higher than expected, US stocks are much lower than on September 1, 2020, when they were reported at 14.29 million tons.

As of June 1, 2021, the figure was 20.87 million tons.

CORN

The USDA reported quarterly corn inventories at 31.4 million tons, against market projections of 25.35 million to 31.80 million tons. The expected average was 29.34 million.

A year ago, corn stocks in this same position were 48.74 million tons on June 1 three months ago, 104.45 million tons.

WHEAT

In wheat, US quarterly stocks came in at 48.44 million tons, while expectations ranged between 48.31 and 54.37 million tons, with an average of 50.40 million. Three months ago, stocks were 22.97 and a year ago, 58.73 million tons.

REVIEW OF THE 2020/21 CROP

As is typical for this time of year, the USDA does a final crop review to start the new one on September 1st. And these revisions are partly reflected in the numbers that were reported on US stocks.

“The corn and soybean trading season is over and a complete review of the balance was

completed. This process, which is normal for this time of year, led to revisions in the planted area, production and

production for the 2020 harvest,” says a note in the quarterly stock report of the US department.

2020/21 US corn production was revised down by 1.8 million tons (71 million bushels) and soybeans up by 2.2 million tons (80.8 million bushels). The productivity of the oilseed rose from 56.26 to 57.16 bags per hectare.

“The report was bearish, and bullish only for wheat. A question was asked a little by the USDA and it responded, showing that they revised the 2020/21 crop and that they ‘found’ 80.8 million bushels more, which is why the Soy stocks grew larger. This is the reality,” explained the director of the Labhoro Group, Ginaldo de Sousa.