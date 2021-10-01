Vaccine passport: three ways to get proof of immunization

To enter a event in the capital of São Paulo, after the flexibility of measures taken by Covid-19, some establishments may require the presentation of a proof in vaccination against the disease. In the case of the state of São Paulo, the measure is mandatory for any type of agglomeration with more than 500 people.

Events such as the Bienal de Artes, which takes place at the Ibirapuera Pavilion, require a document at the entrance. After getting vaccinated, the citizen can obtain the proof through three digital platforms: o Connect SUS, O Digital Savings it’s the e-health SP managed by the federal, state and municipal governments, respectively, and available for iOS and Android.

It’s good to download platforms before leaving home to make the necessary registrations in advance and avoid inconvenience. Some programs have the option of downloading the document by PDF and circumventing the need to enter applications every time you enter a location. Others show the certificate in English, making life easier for those traveling abroad. Look:

CONNECT SUS

The Ministry of Health application can be accessed by smartphone or via the website Conectasus.saude.gov.br. A prior registration, which requests the user’s e-mail address and CPF, is required.

After downloading the app, just click on the bottom tab “history” and the “vaccinations” screen will automatically display the citizen’s vaccination status. Just below, the “digital vaccination card” button displays an immunization certificate that contains a QR Code and can be downloaded and saved to PDF or printed.

If you have taken the first or second dose and any of them are not in the system, it is recommended to contact the health unit that immunized you or click on the “more” tab of the application, where the option “talk to Connect SUS ” allows the clarification of doubts.

Another feature of the app is to display the digital version of your SUS card.

DIGITAL SAVINGS

Right after logging in, the service shows the “services” tab at the bottom. There, the user finds options related to Detran, Sabesp and debts with the state government. The last option on the right is “Covid-19 vaccination”, with a syringe icon.

After clicking there, the app directs you to a page with three options, including “vaccination card”. A curiosity is that it is also possible to validate the vaccination certificate of other people, through the option “vaccination certificate validation”, which reads the QR Code generated by the receipt.

After clicking on “vaccination card”, the document is displayed, also with an option to download the item via PDF. The app also allows the user to download an English version of the vaccination certificate, useful for international travel.

E-HEALTH SP

After registering (for cell phones with biometric reader, it is possible to activate this form of login), the user finds right on the initial screen the option “vaccination card”, with a syringe. There you can find the nearest health unit.

After clicking on the option, the doses of Covid-19 that have already been taken by the user are displayed, without the option to download the proof in PDF.

