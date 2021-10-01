Valor 1000: Revenue of the 1000 largest companies has second highest increase in 7 years | Companies

The year 2020 can be considered the most atypical of the 21 years of “Valor 1000” edition. It was a year in which an exogenous agent (the new coronavirus) was responsible for one of the most serious global health crises in a century, which brought down global activity, caused the worst fall of the Brazilian economy in three decades and caused an injection of liquidity unprecedented by central governments in an attempt to “rescue” companies and families.

Despite the economic recession resulting from covid-19, the net revenue of the 1000 largest companies registered a nominal growth of 10.1% in 2020, to an aggregate of R$4.72 trillion. This is the second best annual evolution rate in the last seven years, lower only than the 17.2% increase in 2018.

As a bonus, growth returned to double-digit levels. Of the companies that make up the ranking, 72% had an increase in revenue during the year and 55% surpassed the double-digit barrier. Of the 26 sector leaders, however, seven of them reported a drop in revenue.

Deflated by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), up 4.52% in the year, sales grew 5.3% in real terms, surpassing the performance of 2019 (3.1%). “In a year in which the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 4.1% and per capita income fell by almost 5%, an increase in net revenue of this magnitude, whether via exports or via the domestic market, shows the great resilience of Brazilian companies”, assesses William Eid Júnior, professor at the São Paulo School of Business Administration at Fundação Getulio Vargas, partner of the Value in the preparation of the yearbook.