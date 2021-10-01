Venezuela eliminates six zeros from its currency for hyperinflation | Economy

The official quotation of the dollar went from 4.18 million bolivars on Thursday (30) to 4.18 this Friday (1). Venezuela’s currency miraculous recovery? No… The Caribbean country, mired in hyperinflation, removed six zeros to facilitate operations .

“Everything expressed in the national currency will be divided into one million”, announced the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) when announcing the third conversion carried out in this country in crisis since 2008. In thirteen years, 14 zeros were eliminated from the bolivar.

1 of 2 Bill of 1 million Venezuelan bolivar (left), equivalent to 1,000 Colombian pesos (right), worth the equivalent of two spices in a store in Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP Bill of 1 million Venezuelan bolivar (left), equivalent to 1,000 Colombian pesos (right), which is worth the equivalent of two spices in a store in Puerto Concha, Venezuela — Photo: Federico Parra/AFP

Following the measure, which came into effect this Friday, a new monetary line (a set of banknotes and coins) comes into circulation, with a one bolivar coin and 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 notes.

The maximum denomination will be equivalent to about US$24, according to BCV rates.

The old family’s biggest bill of a million is barely 25 cents and doesn’t buy a single candy. It will remain in circulation with the new ones for a few months.

The situation reflects “the limited capacity that economic actors in Venezuela have to control hyperinflation”, a phenomenon that “has greatly impoverished the population”, told AFP Luis Arturo Bárcenas, economist at Ecoanalítica.

Three out of four Venezuelan families are in extreme poverty, with insufficient income to cover their food needs, according to the results of the National Survey of Living Conditions, coordinated by one of the main universities in the country, released on Wednesday (29) .

The first reform of the bolivar was launched by former president Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), who removed three zeros from the currency.

His successor, Nicolás Maduro, started a new one in 2018, with five zeros less, and now takes six more zeros out of the equation just three years later.

Inflation, projected at 1,600% in 2021 by Ecoanalítica, has been destructive, and combined with gigantic devaluations and constant depreciations, 73.34% this year alone, has depleted the value bolivar.

All of this has led to informal dollarization as Venezuelans try to protect their income with foreign currency, which Maduro called an “escape valve” in a country that has been in recession for eight years.

Although the socialist leader did not formally suspend exchange controls imposed in 2003, he was forced to ease it due to the country’s revenue collapse caused by the collapse of the oil industry and funding restrictions due to US sanctions to try to withdraw it’s power.

Local banks, despite the limitations, are allowed to move dollars after a 15-year ban. Two-thirds of transactions in Venezuela are in dollars, according to Ecoanalítica.

In the 24 hours before the conversion, the dollar soared in the parallel market that emerged in response to exchange controls, although it remained stable in official BCV prices.

Parallel exchange rates soared from 4.3 million bolivars per dollar to more than 5 million.

Afraid of operational problems due to the conversion, many businesses in Caracas have limited transactions in bolivars, the vast majority with debit cards or bank transfers due to lack of cash.

Maduro’s government called for calm.

“(The bolivar) won’t be worth more, it won’t be worth less, it’s just a monetary scale that we’re applying by suppressing six zeros to facilitate transactions,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Monday.

President Nicolás Maduro speaks of “digital bolivar”, calling for the total “digitalization” of payments. This idea is an early surrender, says Luis Arturo Bárcenas, from Ecoanalítica.

“Certainly there won’t be enough cash (…). It’s recognizing that it doesn’t have the capacity to issue all the bolivar notes it needs”, explains the economist.