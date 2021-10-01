Venezuela has 94.5% of the population living in poverty

Amid Venezuela’s deep economic crisis, 94.5% of the country’s population lives in poverty, and more than three out of four Venezuelans suffer from extreme poverty, with insufficient income to meet their food needs. The conclusions are from the National Survey of Living Conditions 2021, conducted by the Catholic University Andrés Bello (UCAB), published on Wednesday (29).

According to the results, extreme poverty now affects 76.6% of Venezuelans, an increase from the 67.7% registered in the previous year.

“The impoverishment has been dramatic,” said Venezuelan economist Pedro Palma, when comparing the results of the latest survey to data from nine years ago. “In 2012 (at the end of the oil boom), poverty was at 32.6% and extreme poverty at 9.3%.”

Economic crisis, loss of institutionality, the Covid-19 pandemic and chronic fuel shortages were identified as the main factors for the impoverishment of Venezuelans. About 20% of respondents said they could not supply their cars, which harms their professional activities.

The numbers in the survey differ from those presented by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, who in his accountability to parliament stated that 17% of Venezuelans lived in poverty in 2020, and only 4% in extreme poverty.

According to UCAB researchers, Venezuela’s population was reduced to 28.7 million, after just over 4 million people left the country between 2015 and 2020, fleeing the economic and social crisis. Furthermore, the birth rate has decreased because “the potential mothers have migrated”. It is estimated that 340,000 children were not born in the last five years in the country.

There was also a three-year loss of life expectancy. “Generations born in the crisis period (2015-2020) will live fewer years than those born before (2000-2005). Before the crisis, life expectancy was estimated at 83 years for 2050, now the number is down to 76.6.

The infant mortality rate in the country, which reaches 25.7 for every 1,000 live births, is the same as it was 30 years ago.

Only about half of working-age Venezuelans are working, which corresponds to about 7.6 million people, the survey estimates. For women, the situation is even worse: only 32.9% of female workers are working, a rate much lower than the average for Latin America.

Covid-19’s measures to combat the pandemic, with restrictions on circulation, added to the lack of fuel in the nation that was once an oil giant, led to the shutdown of part of the productive sector, reinforcing the recession in the country.

Faced with the collapse of living conditions, 86.5% of households receive government aid, while 20% receive remittances from family members abroad.

The survey was conducted using questionnaires distributed to 17,000 households in 22 of the 24 states in Venezuela between February and April 2021.