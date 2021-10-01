Video shows widespread fight in a bar in the East Zone of SP | São Paulo

A discussion ended in a widespread fight among patrons at a bar in Tatuapé, in the East Zone of São Paulo, at the end of the night of this Tuesday (28) – see the video above .

A video from the security camera at Quintal do Espeto, located on Serra de Botucatu Street, and images recorded by clients show scenes of violence and physical aggression between men and women. In the place, there were elderly and children at the time of the confusion.

In the video, it is not possible to see the beginning of the fight. The images show, in addition to the exchange of punches, shoving and people falling to the ground, chairs and glass bottles being hurled amidst the screaming.

According to eyewitness accounts, an argument started at around 11 pm, right after the end of the game between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, which ended in a tie at 1-1, in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, which was shown on TV. With the tie, the team from São Paulo went to the final of the tournament.

After the start of a small riot caused by the result of the game, security intervened and controlled the conflict. About 15 minutes later, a general scuffle broke out after a man allegedly spilled a drink on a woman at a nearby table.

One of the injured people, who chose not to identify himself for fear of reprisals, had gone to celebrate the birthday of a family member when she was assaulted. She said that a woman started arguing with her boyfriend’s cousin when she tried to calm things down and was assaulted.

“Is it over there [mulher] came at me, and I tried to defend myself by kicking her. My boyfriend, when he saw that she came to hit me, put me back to defend myself. At that moment, several men appeared hitting my boyfriend with a beer bottle, throwing punches. They knocked me to the ground, stepped on me. People wouldn’t stop hitting us and it created a mess in the entire salon,” he said.

The victim said that staff at the facility did not provide help, and she had to go to the hospital on her own. She had an injured foot and her boyfriend needed stitches on his forehead. Another family member of hers had head injuries.

“I’m very sad, it was a shock. I was very nervous,” she said.

Saleswoman Lidiane Torres, 41, says she had to hide in the bathroom with her boyfriend to avoid being hit during the fight.

“It was a lot of bottles flying, it was a lot of chairs. I didn’t think I was going to get out of there alive. I was panicked, I started to cry, I was very scared”, she said.

According to her, in the bathroom, there were many women and children hidden. The seller says that the house was full and that there were few security guards in the place.

“The house was completely unprepared, that day it must have had more than a thousand people and few security guards. I saw children crying, ladies falling to the ground. I had never gone through this before,” he said. The house has a capacity for 1,500 people.

The Military Police was called and ambulances also went to the scene. There is no confirmation of how many people were injured and needed medical attention.

g1 tried to talk to a responsible for the establishment, but was unable. On social networks, the bar published a clarification note in which it regrets what happened.

“With regard to the facts that occurred at the Tatuapé unit, Quintal do Espeto informs that, unfortunately, even though it cares for the safety of its customers, with a security brigade of 12, it was a victim of vandals, who infiltrated among the customers and promoted disorder and aggression. Quintal do Espeto is in solidarity with those involved, and also informs that it has called the legal department to provide assistance to the involved clients.”

Asked about the case, the Secretariat of the Public Secretariat (SSP) said it was unable to locate the occurrence until the last update of this report.