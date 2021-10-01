‘We are creating God,’ says ex-Google on artificial intelligence

Comparisons between the current state of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the franchise Terminator are already beaten, but a top industry executive has again expressed concerns about the risks posed by the development of increasingly capable and smarter machines. In an interview with The Times, executive Mo Gawdat says he fears something Skynet-like and thinks “the reality is that we are creating God” from electronic systems.

Gawdat was the business manager of Google X, a mysterious division of Alphabet that handled bolder projects focused on smart systems. It was during his time at the company that he realized just how much AIs were evolving — at a pace that quickly went from exciting to worrying.

It is not the first time

He recounted a specific moment: the team was developing a robotic arm capable of catching a ball, and at one point, it seemed to “show itself” to researchers and extol its abilities. “And I suddenly realized that this is pretty scary. It froze me completely,” he explains.

Years ago, the entrepreneur and current CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, already cited the fear that Terminator become a reality. But like Gawdat, he has also entered the business: the electric vehicle maker now announced in 2021 that it plans to build a humanoid robot to do heavy tasks, the Tesla Bot.

Even with constant investments in artificial intelligence, fears also drive practices to regulate the use of technology. This week, for example, the Chamber of Deputies in Brazil approved a project that aims to give life to a legal framework for AI in Brazil.