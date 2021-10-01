We have entered the age of robots – Link

The robot also makes video calls, identifies sounds, has facial recognition and warning of possible ‘strangers’ in the house

Perhaps it was passed over, at best as a mere curiosity, but Amazon released a robot this week. The word has been common in everyday vocabulary with different meanings. But in this case, it’s really the kind of robot that evokes cinema, science fiction. A robot that walks, has eyes, interacts and even brings us things. Unlike other robots that have been released in the past and for which no one has found any use, this one could open the door to a new generation of technologies.

It may be that we are finally entering the era of household robots.

Amazon’s little robot is called Star and, by its shape, perhaps it evokes a Scottish terrier by its shape and size. The personality is reminiscent of Wall-E, the little Pixar robot.

Your face is actually a canvas. There appear eyes that open, close, give you a facial expression. Sympathy is important for us to be comfortable.

But the screen is also good for video calls or movie playback. The Astro circles the house on wheels and maps the environment. On the pillion there is a repository for placing objects. Upon the order, he will deliver it to his son, who is in the room.

The robot also has a periscope. Literally. From his head rises a long pole, with a camera at the end, which allows him to see objects from above. Astro recognizes everyone in the family — he won’t give the message to the wrong person. And it has, in its brain, the same technology as the Alexa assistant — along with Google’s, the best on the market.

Until today, digital assistants appeared either on our cell phones or on fixed devices. On smart TV, on smart speakers, on some more sophisticated watches. With Astro, she gains autonomy to move around — she just doesn’t climb stairs.

During the launch, held at a global event last Tuesday, Amazon executives highlighted two uses for the little robot.

The first is to take care of the house when it is empty. Astro goes to the kitchen, his periscope goes up to the stove, and a guy looking through his cell phone breathes a sigh of relief. Yes, he turned off the gas. Or a noise of broken glass at night wakes him up, he runs towards the noise with the word ‘possible invader’ on the screen. It’s like a raccoon stealing candy.

The other service that Astro provides is to keep people close. At an elderly woman’s house, he goes to her when his son calls, worried. A mother, on night duty at work, converses with her young daughter. The girl dances and Astro follows her to follow her steps. If necessary, with a device sold separately, it can even measure someone’s pressure.

In advertising, everything is beautiful. Critics, however, are not lacking. Amazon, they warn, will know every detail of your home and will be able to make many inferences about you. About consumption habits to offer more junk. There are also those who dread the idea of ​​an inanimate being who tries very hard to appear sympathetic, who seeks our affection by simulating something between a pet and a cartoon.

The robot can be programmed not to go to certain parts of the house and just click a button to deactivate its microphones and cameras so it stays still. Amazon is not innocent — it understands that the public is concerned about privacy. He understands that, with a product along these lines, many people will be suspicious.

That’s right: let no one be mistaken. Amazon is in the business of accumulating data about us for a single purpose. Sell ​​us stuff. But never before has there been a robot on the market with any intelligence that actually has utility. For now, it will only sell there in the United States. It’s an experiment. It looks like it’s going to take off.

*HE IS A JOURNALIST