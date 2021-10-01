‘We trust’ says niece of the dead

The family of Amazonian teacher Elessandra Mota, 40, registered a police report after the death of her aunt Zenite Mota, 71, in March of this year. She was part of a group of patients who received as treatment for covid-19 a series of medications with no proven efficacy — such as inhalation of hydroxychloroquine and pills. proxalutamide. Zenite was hospitalized at Hospital José Mendes, in Itacoatiara, a municipality with 104 thousand inhabitants, 270 km from Manaus.

“Several people died during inhalation,” Elessandra said. “When they put on the inhalation mask, they struggled and died like that.”

Records from the epidemiological bulletin of the FVS (Amazon Health Surveillance Foundation) indicate that, between the beginning of the pandemic and January 31 this year, Itacoatiara totaled 168 deaths per covid-19. In February alone, there were 77. In March, another 40.

Proxalutamide —which was used in tests for prostate cancer— was part of an experimental treatment sponsored by Samel, a network of hospitals and a health plan. In September, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) suspended the import and use of products containing the substance in scientific research in Brazil.

In note, the Samel said that he is not responsible for the deaths that occurred in hospitals that are not part of your network — like this one from Itacoatiara. After the study, the administration of the hospital in the interior of Amazonas —which is public—was changed. But the city denies that the change is related to the use of ineffective drugs against covid-19 (read below).

The study in question is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry of Amazonas, the Regional Council of Medicine and the police.

In the presentation of the research, in one of the Samel units in Manaus, the doctor Flávio Cadegiani omitted at least two-thirds of the deaths among patients who took proxalutamide. In the report, he said that the differences in the research’s disclosures are due to differences in the criteria used as a reference.

‘We never suspected that the average team would do that’

Elessandra says that her uncles, in addition to being elderly, had heart problems — which put them in the risk group for covid-19.

“We trust. We never suspected that a hospital medical team would do such a thing [usar remédios não comprovados contra a doença]. If you pull up the patient charts, they’ll see. That was an atrocity,” says the teacher.

According to Elissandra, the families and caregivers were not informed about the ongoing study, they only received information that the “Samel medicine” —as they referred to proxalutamide— “was saving the patients’ lives”. Despite this, they signed papers authorizing the use of the drugs.

Everybody died. There wasn’t one left, during the period of studies that we didn’t know [que era estudo]. They are families of very simple people. They didn’t know and I think that even today they don’t even know what really happened.”

In the medical record that the family showed the UOL, by Zenite Mota, the information is that two hydroxychloroquine tablets were macerated in saline solution and inhaled by the patient twice a day. Proxutalutamide was administered in three pills, once a day.

The niece says that Zenite even said that she no longer wanted to take the medication.

“They didn’t tell us: this is chloroquine that I’m going to put on and it has this effect… My aunt had arrhythmia and had three cardiac arrests after the inhalation”, she says. “I didn’t even know what proxalutamide was and that it was a cancer drug. I didn’t even know that the research was not authorized.”

The teacher claims that the aunt was hospitalized three days before Samel began treatment with “exceptional result” of proxalutamide for covid-19, as stated by Beto Nicolau, the group’s chief executive on social networks. “We are sure it will make a big difference in the city of Itacoatiara,” said the businessman in an interview at the time.

According to Elessandra, the aunt did not show severe symptoms, but they indicated hospitalization because she was part of the risk group. “She was excited about her recovery. She talked and said she was going home.”

As the days and treatment went by, the elderly woman got worse.

“The feet turned purple, the parts close to the lungs with subcutaneous blisters. We asked for a transfer to Manaus and they couldn’t. The doctor didn’t talk to the companions,” he said. “We asked for an explanation and I couldn’t. The left arm was all purple.”

When they finally got the transfer to the referral hospital in Manaus, Delphina Aziz, it was too late. Zenite died three days later.

“The last time I spoke to her was when my aunt left the hospital in Itacoatiara for Manaus in a mobile ICU. She has already been intubated. I told her she was going to sleep for a while and she smiled at me. She never woke up,” she said.

It was in Manaus, after the suspension of the treatment used in Itacoatiara, that the family began to distrust the treatment. For Elessandra, the delay in the transfer is related to the unauthorized study. “Nobody could get it out of there. I don’t even like to think about it.”

Investigation

The family filed a police report in Itacoatiara in March, but complains that the investigations have not progressed. The delegate of Itacoatiara, Paulo Barros, informed the UOL that the survey was not completed and that the doctors who worked at the hospital during the period in which the medications were administered should be heard in the next few days.

According to Elessandra, after the complaint, family members lost their jobs at the city hall and decided to move to Manaus.

She criticizes the fact that Covid’s CPI was not interested in the matter. “This case of São Paulo [da Prevent Sênior] is the same as what happened here, and the president of the CPI is from Amazonas [senador Omar Aziz]”, he said.

Grupo Samel belongs to the family of state deputy Ricardo Nicolau (no party) who, last year, was the candidate for the Manaus City Hall for the party of the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). Nicolau is a pre-candidate for the government of Amazonas.

When contacted, the senator’s press office informed that state deputy Ricardo Nicolau and his brother, former councilor Hiram Nicolau, from Manaus, presented a letter of disaffiliation from the PSD-AM about a month ago and that the case is being analyzed in one of the lines of investigation that is under the responsibility of senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

What the Samel Group and the hospital say

The Samel Group, which administered the study, said, in a note, that “it can only answer for the patients who used the drug in their hospital units, who were properly followed up”. The text states that the network “as is known by all, in Amazonas showed the best results”. The results released, however, are mixed and omit deaths.

The group also indicates that clarification on the use of proxalutamide should be requested from the responsible researcher and “emphasizes that it would never put the lives of its patients at risk”.

The director of the Itacoatiara hospital, André Vasconcelos, said that any information about the case would be provided by the municipality’s Department of Communication. The press office contacted Cristiane Benevides, responsible for the Surveillance Division, who denied that the unit had joined studies with proxalutamide or chloroquine.

“I don’t know about this type of study. I’m on the front line. If it was used, it was medical conduct and it is not part of any hospital protocol,” he said.

About Elissandra’s aunt, Benevides said that the patient was elderly and had other comorbidities. He added that, if “some procedure that is not correct has occurred, the doctor needs to answer for his decisions regarding the treatment”.

The hospital management at the time of the study was changed. The press office of the Municipality of Itacoatiara reported that the administration and maintenance of the unit is shared with the state and the positions are indicated by the State Department of Health of Amazonas.

After the arrest of the incumbent at the time, Marcelus Campelo, the hospital’s management in the city also changed, in June. Benevides and Itacoatiara’s press office deny that the exchange took place because of complaints about the use of drugs without scientific evidence against covid-19.