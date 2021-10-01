What if the Amazon turns into a savanna and the planet heats up too much? Study Estimates 12 Million Will Suffer From Extreme Heat in Region | Environment

At an accelerated pace of devastation amidst climate change, part of the Amazon has already exchanged forest vegetation for one with low-lying plants, the so-called “savannization”. There is a chance of reversing this scenario, but there is also a chance of the human behavior does not change and everything becomes a big savanna . Furthermore, what if the planet continues to heat up and ends up in the worst possible scenario, such as an extra 8.5°C compared to the pre-industrial revolution period?

An attempt to answer the question is in a study published this Friday (1) by researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) and the Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of São Paulo (IEA-USP). ). For now, they have evaluated the number of people who would pass through extreme heat situations.

The answer is: 12 million they would suffer from the problem until 2100 in the Amazon basin alone – data from the latest demographic census by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) estimate that 20.3 million people live in the region. This result is underestimated, as the data did not take into account the fact that the population is expected to increase in the coming years.

Beatriz de Oliveira, public health researcher at Fiocruz and one of the authors, says that indicators recognized in other studies were used to measure heat stress: “What these indicators provide: a measure of how much your body could withstand in terms of exposure and that could not have compromised with the exchange of heat to the external environment”.

“We know that human health is complex, and we only evaluated thermal stress. But we know that there are other effects. These environmental conditions can become unsuitable for various activities and can reach levels that are limiting for survival” , explained Oliveira.

Among the millions of people who can be affected across the country, 42% live in municipalities in the North of the country, a region that has low resilience and high social vulnerability.

So far, throughout the Amazon, more than 1 million km² (18%) have been deforested. Another nearly identical portion (17%) is in various stages of degradation.

Climatologist Carlos Nobre, who is one of the authors, states that “several scientific studies have shown that there is a great risk of ‘savannization’ of a large part of the Amazon rainforest.”

“The point of no return could occur between 20 and 30 years, if global warming continues at its current pace, along with the maintenance of current rates of deforestation and forest degradation,” he said. The “point of no return” is the moment when the forest has already been so devastated that it could no longer recover.

“Signals in southern Amazonia, from Bolivia to the Atlantic, with most in the states of Acre, Rondônia, Mato Grosso and Pará, are very worrying. There is an increase in the length of the dry season in 3 to 4 weeks since 1980s, temperatures 2ºC to 3ºC warmer and 20% to 30% reduction in rainfall during the dry season, in addition to increased mortality of tree species in the humid Amazon climate”.

The scenario that only takes into account the destruction of the forest already involves a drier, warmer climate and with a gigantic social and environmental impact, according to specialists. The study also takes into account the predictions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), with the two most drastic scenarios for the future: an increase of 4.5ºC to 8.5ºC in global temperature.

Paulo Nobre, from Inpe, who also signs the article alongside the other researchers, assesses that these more drastic predictions by the IPCC, despite being frightening, could happen if nothing is done.