What is palliative care, who needs it and how it should be done

The term palliative care was highlighted again after being cited in the Pandemic CPI in a way considered incorrect by professionals in the area, as it was associated with the practices of Prevent Senior in patients with Covid-19, who are under investigation.

Different from what was inferred, the approach recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) is a strategy dedicated to exhausting all existing resources to care for patients with incurable diseases.

That is, to guarantee care in different spheres – drug, psychological and care – even if there is no cure for the diagnosis, to improve the patient’s quality of life.

“Palliative care works through the prevention and relief of suffering through early identification, correct assessment and treatment of pain and other physical, psychological, socio-familial and spiritual problems”, describes the WHO.

Palliative care is not about saving costs

But, unlike what was disseminated in the CPI of the Pandemic, palliative care is not used to shorten the lives of patients, or to save costs, clarified the National Academy of Palliative Care.

“It is important first to emphasize that palliative care is not a treatment that should only be considered when the patient is dying and exhausted from the use of prolonged invasive measures in an intensive care bed; neither should it be indicated with the intention of saving expenses, or shortening the lives of patients; in addition, it should never be a treatment imposed by the medical team, without the consent of patients and/or their families”, describes the ANCP note.

According to ANCP, any patient even with a diagnosis of an incurable disease has the right to receive treatment and this cannot be denied.

“The principles of the Unified Health System emphasize that all citizens must have access to the indicated treatments. Therefore, failing to provide adequate treatment to someone is not correct. Therefore, if someone failed to offer ICU or any treatment indicated to a patient who had a clear indication, this must be investigated”, he wrote.

The term should also not be confused with euthanasia, which is not authorized in Brazil, according to ANCP.

The Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG) also criticized the use of the term related to some practices that are not consistent with what the approach advocates.

In a statement, he clarified that the elderly population is the one that most needs this care in the country, but that palliative care in this population and in others is not limited to patients on their deathbed.

“Palliative care is indicated for all patients (and family members) with a life-threatening disease due to any diagnosis, with any prognosis, whatever the age, and at any time of the disease when they have unmet expectations or needs” .

What does palliative care mean?

Palliative care aims to alleviate suffering and add quality of life to the dying process, both for patients and their families in different situations.

Whether to deal with physical or psychological issues, which may involve life expectancy and/or fear of death; to prepare the patient and their families for the end of life and the grieving process and to help the patient to reach their maximum potential, even in the face of adversity, explains the SBGG.

Treatment must be carried out in different care environments, from home to hospitals, including Intensive Care Units.

“Patients who need palliative care must be evaluated broadly, considering their physical, psychological, social and existential dimensions, as well as their personal values, and based on that, science-based interventions that make sense for that specific person are proposed. Depending on the case and the stage of disease evolution, more or less invasive measures can be implemented”, determines the WHO.

Treatments and who needs them the most

The elderly are the ones who most need palliative care, as they have a higher prevalence of chronic degenerative diseases for which there is no curative treatment and can last indefinitely.

However, children and adults of different age groups may also need this type of approach and palliative care professionals will deal with them on a case-by-case basis.

“In the elderly, dementia, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, frailty, cancer and others are on the list of the most recurrent diseases. All are indications of a palliative approach and follow-up”, according to the SBGG.

Palliative care does not dispense with medical care for the disease. In the treatment of cancer, for example, the disease will be treated by the oncologist and the patient will be supported by the palliative team to ease the effects of radiotherapy or chemotherapy sessions, among other complications.

Or to act with less invasive measures, if the patient is already very debilitated, such as sedation so that the patient no longer feels pain, for example.

A child with cerebral palsy will be assisted by a neurologist, but palliative care can alleviate the problems that can arise with reduced mobility and also to ease the emotional and psychological burden that can weigh on the parents’ shoulders, explains the ANCP.

Worldwide, the need for pediatric palliative care increases as the number of children with serious and incurable pathologies grows – an estimated 7 million children could benefit from pediatric palliative care services on the planet, according to the ANCP.

Palliative care in this age group ranges from rare genetic diseases to advanced stage cancer and involves a series of medical or moral challenges – as it is difficult to deal with the imminent death of a child.

“Technical issues such as the use of specific drugs, which may not yet be released for the child age group, can also make it difficult and limit the management of certain symptoms, which demand a unique care plan”, describes the ANCP.

For these and other issues, treatment is generally provided by an interdisciplinary team, which may involve physicians, nurses, social workers, psychologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, chaplains and volunteers.

Palliative care in the world would have started in the mid-1900s, in the United Kingdom, but it was nurse Cicely Saunders who began structuring care to alleviate the suffering and improve the quality of life of terminal patients in the country in the 1950s.

Palliative care in Brazil

In Brazil, the first palliative care initiatives date back to the early 1990s, but only in 2002 did the SUS include the practice in Oncology services.

In 2004, the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology created a Permanent Committee on Palliative Care and, in 2009, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) included palliative care as a fundamental principle of the Code of Medical Ethics, information replicated in the most recent code from 2018 .

Like the CFM, entities such as the Federal Council of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy (Coffito) and the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) have also incorporated palliative care into their guidelines. In 2011, AMB recognized Palliative Medicine as an area of ​​expertise for six medical specialties, including Geriatrics.

According to the Atlas of Palliative Care of the National Academy of Palliative Care published in 2019, there are 191 specialized services in palliative care in Brazil.

“According to scientific evidence, palliative care, when applied correctly, promotes symptom control, increased survival in some diseases and improved use of health resources,” says the SBGG.