WhatsApp may stop working on some cell phone models; see which ones

WhatsApp reported that some cell phone models will no longer have access to the messaging app. Understand the details.

Cell phones with operating systems equal to or earlier than Android 4.0.3 and Apple 9 are the ones that will no longer have the functionality of WhatsApp. This according to a statement issued by the company. In case of outdated operating systems, one option to continue with the application is to update the device.

However, technical experts advise that it is important to consider in some cases that the upgrade process may have issues. Anyway, the update is done as follows for android devices:

Go to “Settings”;

Select “System”,

Then “Advanced”; and

Choose the option “System Update”.

To update the Apple iOS system, enough:

Go to “Adjustments”,

Then select the “General” option; and

Then click on the “About” option, here you will access the updated version.

Which devices will no longer have access to WhatsApp?

According to WhatsApp, the versions of cell phones that will no longer have the application are:

Apple models : valid for iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus;

: valid for iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus; Samsung models : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2 lines;

: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2 lines; LG models : Lucid2, Optimus F7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II and Optimus L7 II Dual;

: Lucid2, Optimus F7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II and Optimus L7 II Dual; ZTE Models : Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo, Grand X Quad V987;

: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo, Grand X Quad V987; Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascen Mate, and also Ascend D2;

Sony models: Xperia M.

Other less popular brands, which also use the same or lower version of Android 4.0.3, will also no longer have access to the app. They are: Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Caterpillar Cat B15; Lenovo A820.