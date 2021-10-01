Who takes care of them?

Although it is important to recognize one’s own limits and seek professional help, this route is especially difficult for vulnerable women, as Lívia Martins Salomão Brodbeck, coordinator of Nudem (Center for the Promotion and Defense of Women’s Rights), in Paraná, recalls.

Task overload is often added to cases of violence, unemployment and limited access to services such as psychotherapy. “Since 2019, we have seen the unfunding of the mental health support structure in primary care. A regrettable setback,” says Rosas.

With regard to insecurity, Laura Soares*, 28, is a good example. The baker works as a self-employed person, takes care of the house and her daughter alone, and still needs to worry about protecting herself from her ex-husband — who cannot get close to his wife because of a protective measure. “My head is always racing, I can’t even find my friends to talk to.”

Hairdresser, day laborer and community leader Andreia Soares de Lima, 45, active in the Parolin community in Curitiba, adds to a distressing situation among single mothers at this time of pandemic. It is common for them to change the time children sleep to reduce the amount of meals at home. “With remote classes, you can no longer count on school lunches,” he says.

“Amidst all this, the women support each other. One takes care of the other’s child in exchange for a daily rate. We talk in line at the market, we talk badly about prices. And that’s how we live,” says Andreia.

Between the struggle and mental exhaustion, the black woman, who seeks to support her sisters with what she can do, highlights having already understood, despite everything, that she is not a hero and only wants a fairer world with quality of life. “I no longer accept being read as a warrior. Enough of carrying this weight. We can’t take it anymore”.

*The name is fictitious to preserve the safety of the interviewee, who is under protective measure.