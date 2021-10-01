Why a small Australian town decided to bury itself in the desert | International

The future of the human being, as long as he is related to the world, basically consists of escaping from the things with which the world attacks him. When it wasn’t a question of escaping the cold, rain, snow and wind, it was necessary to escape the animals, or the floods, or the heat. Later, the human being became more cunning and invented more sophisticated things with which he kept natural threats more or less under control: houses, bridges, dams.

The problem now was to evade our own counterparts, who were as cunning as we were. It was necessary to flee from other tribes, other peoples, other nations, so we invented armies. And then we had to flee from thieves and bandits within our own cities, so we invented justice.

Now all he had to do was escape justice.

In the middle of the Australian desert is a small town that offers the perfect escape: from all natural threats, including the suffocating heat; and to all human threats. Yes, also to justice. It’s called Coober Pedy and the two closest towns are Alice Springs, four hundred miles north, and Adelaide, six hundred miles south. In other words, the little town rises in the middle of the most unreachable and immeasurable nothingness. Besides, it doesn’t even get up: it buries itself.

More than a century after the first hole was dug, CooberPedy is one of the region’s few tourist attractions. Mark Kolbe (Getty Images)

Coober Pedy was founded in 1915 by a group of miners who roamed the outback Australian (as Australians call everything that is not coast, which is usually desert) in search of fortune in the form of ore, which is really the only fortune that can offer this extremely dry territory. In fact, it is likely that its founders were not even miners, but people with a difficult relationship with justice. Which is quite plausible, with Australia being a country that was born as a prison island.

The fact is that, whether they were miners or outlaws, they found a fortune. And mineral. Specifically, opal. A huge underground deposit of this gem, much appreciated in jewelry; so much so that, a hundred years later, almost 80% of the world’s extraction of this mineral comes from there.

As soon as the first lode appeared, miners began to arrive and dig the earth more or less irregularly. As the conservation laws of the outback they were a bit loose, nobody forced them to plug the holes they had opened, so they ended up transforming this small piece of territory into a kind of human den: more than 250,000 since their arrival until today.

Mural with pothole warning signs throughout. Mark Kolbe (Getty Images)

In addition to being mining remains, the burrows became the defining feature of the small town because, if temperatures rise to 45 degrees on the desert surface, under the ground they barely reach 22, and they are much more stable. The name of the city also comes from them, since Coober Pedy is nothing more than the phonetic transcription into English of kupati, a word that, in the language of the kokotha aborigines, literally means “white man’s holes”.

After the miners discovered that it was much cooler underground, they decided to occupy the burrows with their homes. And after their homes, they dug streets. And then restaurants, hotels, casinos and even churches. Five religious temples, no less, some of which are genuinely impressive. This is the case of Coober Pedy’s Serbian Orthodox church, with its three naves of different heights, all perfectly carved into the interior of the earth.

CooberPedy’s Serbian Orthodox church has three naves of different heights and all three are perfectly carved into the interior of the earth. Quinn Rooney (Getty Images)

More than a century after the first hole was dug, Coober Pedy is one of the few tourist attractions in the outback, both for its buildings excavated 10 meters underground and for the Martian profile it offers on the surface: a collection of uncapped holes, warning signs of these holes and mounds of earth resulting from the excavations.

The landscape is so extraterrestrial that it served as the setting for several science fiction films, from mad max The mortal Eclipse and yet the most Martian thing in town is none of that. Not the uncapped holes, not the underground churches, not the thousands of artificial little mountains. The most genuinely unexpected thing we can find in this desert place is (dramatic pause) a golf course. Yes, this.

The Coober Pedy Opal Fields Golf Club is one of the few overland golf courses in the world. Ian Waldie (Getty Images)

It’s called Coober Pedy Opal Fields Golf Club, and it’s one of the few overland golf courses in the world. Also, as playing 18 holes at 45 degrees is a somewhat dangerous activity, most courses are done at night and with fluorescent balls. Thus, each game turns out to be a fascinating spectacle of shooting stars across the desert. Unusual entertainment for both tourists and the 1,700 inhabitants that appear in the official census of the town.

And I say official because the outback Australian remains a vast and therefore ideal place to disappear. For that reason, and according to most chronicles, Coober Pedy’s actual population is likely to be triple the official population. The surplus is simply made up of people who don’t want to be found.

