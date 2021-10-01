Why Does the US No More Oil Production With Rising Prices?

With steel prices at four-year highs and soaring in Europe and Asia, a key question is why the US hydraulic fracturing industry has not responded to these price increases with significantly higher production.

After all, American fracturing is described as “agile”. So where did all this flexibility go?

The main reason cited by major US oil companies is their intention to keep production stable in order to raise shareholder dividends. A very convenient answer that allows them to focus on factors that increase their attractiveness to investors, but this position does not tell the whole story.

Earlier this year, I wrote in this column about an energy survey conducted by the Federal Reserve in Dallas in March, where I detailed four factors that were preventing an increase in production by these companies, namely: industry consolidation, financing difficulties, outlook pessimistic and federal regulation.

The latest survey conducted by the Dallas Fed reveals some new problems and surprises, including rising costs and a shortage of qualified personnel. Below are 3 key lessons from the latest survey for oil investors:

1. Price forecasts do not affect production

The biggest change between the Q1 and Q2 surveys occurred in the revised price forecast. In March, several exploration and production companies were bearish on oil prices. At that time, a barrel of WTI was trading at US$61. Most respondents at that time expected the WTI price to drop by the end of December 2021.

Now, WTI is around US$75 per barrel.

The latest poll reveals that 64% of respondents expect the price of a barrel of WTI to be between US$65-75 by the end of December 2021 and 19% believe oil could reach US$80 by the end of this year. Even so, oil production has increased slightly since March, despite the 25% jump in the price of the product and with the greater optimism shown in the forecasts.

According to EIA, the US energy information agency, production in the country was 11.1 million barrels per day (mbpd) at the end of March 2021, but only increased by 400,000 bpd by the end of August. It’s worth remembering that late-August data were released before Hurricane Ida affected most offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico.

It used to be believed that, due to the nature of the hydraulic fracturing process and the relatively low capital expenditures per well, companies in the industry would be able to quickly scale production based on oil prices. This may still be true in a technical sense, but the data shows that producers of shale oil are not acting that way.

2. Higher costs are a new impediment

Many US manufacturing companies responding to the survey cited higher raw material, fuel and personnel costs as factors that were inhibiting production growth. For example, 39% of companies said they faced difficulties in hiring professionals and that workers asked for a higher remuneration than what they offered. Government restrictions and problems obtaining permits to build pipelines are also weighing on business costs. Other companies also cited problems with the supply chain.

For investors, the most important lesson is that the price cited by companies as viable to drill new wells at a profit is not a relevant metric for understanding whether or not they will increase production. In March, producers said they were able to profitably drill wells in all US shale regions at $58 a barrel of WTI.

WTI prices not only remained above the US$60 level, they steadily advanced to around US$75. However, few new wells were drilled due to cost increases. This metric is clearly not useful for understanding production growth at this time.

3. Financing issues can change

Lack of access to traditional sources of capital remains a problem cited by oil producers, who believe, however, that the budget discipline shown by companies in the sector can attract lenders, given their debt settlement and higher price forecasts . While some interviewees have said that the current US government’s negative stance on fossil fuels could drive away funding sources, this sentiment is not prevalent.

In general, there is a new optimism among companies that they will soon be able to attract new investments. That may be too optimistic, but investors should keep an eye on the financing agreements of the regions of shale oil as a way of measuring when oil production in the US will be ready to grow for real.