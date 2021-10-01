Why does the US say al-Qaeda could be a threat again?

Adviser to US President Joe Biden on military affairs, General Mark Milley told lawmakers this Tuesday (9/28) that terrorists from the al-Qaeda group in Afghanistan are a threat to the United States for the next 12 months.

After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taleban did not sever ties with al-Qaeda, nor did it cease to be a terrorist organization itself, the general added.

Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are being questioned in the Senate about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

Senator Jack Reed, head of the parliamentary committee on military affairs, said he and colleagues want to understand whether the United States has “lost signs” of the Afghan government’s collapse. The pressure is great, especially from the Republicans, who have asked for Milley’s resignation in recent weeks.