Why does the US say al-Qaeda could be a threat again?

28 september 2021

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Adviser to President Joe Biden, Gen. Mark Milley said the ‘aspirations’ of al-Qaeda or ISIS to attack the US are a ‘very real possibility’

Adviser to US President Joe Biden on military affairs, General Mark Milley told lawmakers this Tuesday (9/28) that terrorists from the al-Qaeda group in Afghanistan are a threat to the United States for the next 12 months.

After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taleban did not sever ties with al-Qaeda, nor did it cease to be a terrorist organization itself, the general added.

Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are being questioned in the Senate about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

Senator Jack Reed, head of the parliamentary committee on military affairs, said he and colleagues want to understand whether the United States has “lost signs” of the Afghan government’s collapse. The pressure is great, especially from the Republicans, who have asked for Milley’s resignation in recent weeks.

Tuesday’s session comes weeks after a chaotic withdrawal from the airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in which Western powers rescued thousands of their citizens and also tried to transport desperate Afghans to leave their country.

During the operation, an Aug. 26 suicide attack killed 182 people, including 13 US military personnel and at least 169 Afghans.

‘Caught by surprise’

Milley admitted that after the Taliban retake power and the US withdraws, it will be more difficult to protect the Americans from planned terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

“The Taleban was and remains a terrorist organization and has not yet broken ties with al-Qaeda,” said the general, who has the role of bridging the gap between the Pentagon and the White House, no longer acting directly in the military command.

“An Al-Qaeda or an ISIS [Estado Islâmico] reconstituted and aspiring to attack the US are a very real possibility, and these conditions for realizing ungoverned spaces could present themselves in the next 12-36 months.”

Milley said that by the end of 2020, he already had the realization that a rapid withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could precipitate the collapse of the local government, but he and Lloyd Austin admitted that the speed of this collapse caught the US military off guard.

“We helped build a state, but we couldn’t build a nation,” Austin said.

“It took us by surprise that the Afghan army that we and our partners trained simply melted away, in many cases without a single shot being fired.”

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Operation of evacuation from Kabul airport still involved US military – 13 of them killed in suicide attack

Keeping troops on the ground

Another general, Kenneth McKenzie, who as head of US Central Command oversaw the withdrawal from Afghanistan, told lawmakers he recommended keeping a small force of 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan.

This contradicts an earlier statement by Biden that he did not remember anyone giving such advice. The American president stated this in an interview with ABC network.

Later, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that “the president values ​​the candid advice of the military and his leadership,” but added that “that doesn’t mean he always agrees with it.”

The spokeswoman also stated that if American troops remained in Afghanistan after August, the United States would now be at war with the Taliban.

US troops arrived in Afghanistan in late 2001, after the attacks on the World Trade Center towers on September 11th. Until this year’s withdrawal, the US had spent about $985 billion on its operations in Afghanistan and had mobilized thousands of troops, reaching 110,000 in 2011.

In the weeks between the Taleban takeover of Kabul and the agreed US withdrawal deadline of Aug. 31, 4,000 US troops were evacuated from the Asian country, in addition to 50,000 Afghan refugees.

Milley and McKenzie are expected to be questioned about a US drone attack in Kabul on Aug. 29 that killed 10 innocent people from the same family.

Shortly after the attack, General McKenzie claimed he had tracked down a car belonging to a family member who might have been linked to Islamic State.

Milley originally described the attack as “fair,” but after the Pentagon recognized that all the dead were civilians, the general backed off and admitted that he had been too hasty in his speech.

‘We will not attack China’

It recently emerged that the general had conversations with the Chinese military over concerns about then-US President Donald Trump.

The phone calls were revealed in a book by journalist Bob Woodward, according to which Milley told his team that if Trump ordered a nuclear attack, the general would have to confirm it first.

Republican senator Marco Rubio called this stance a “treason”.

But General Milley told senators that the ties were aligned with then Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his interim successor, Christopher Miller.

“I know, I’m sure that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese… and it was my responsibility, appointed by the secretary, to convey that stance to the Chinese.”

“My task at that time was to slow down the escalation (of a conflict). Again, my message was consistent: ‘Stay calm, steady, and cool down the escalation. We’re not going to attack.”