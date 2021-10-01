Why the UK supply crisis is also a Brexit crisis

LONDON — Few things are more likely to cause trouble in Downing Street than the provisional winner of an inconclusive election in Germany declaring that Brexit is the reason Brits are lining up at gas stations like it was 1974, when the crisis led to fuel rationing and the reduction of the workweek to three days.

But there was Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), telling reporters on Monday that the freedom of movement guaranteed by the European Union (EU) would have alleviated the shortage of truck drivers in the UK, which is preventing Oil companies supply gas stations across the country.

“We’ve worked hard to convince the British not to leave the bloc,” Scholz said, when asked about the UK crisis. “Now they’ve decided differently, and I hope they manage the problems that arise from that.

Crisis: British soldiers prepare to replace truck drivers after days of fuel crisis

To ordinary people, Scholz’s critique may seem old news. The UK is no longer debating Brexit, almost everyone is exhausted by the problem and the country, like the rest of the world, has been consumed by the pandemic.

But Covid and the months of economic stalemate the virus has forced have also masked the ways in which Brexit has disrupted commerce. That mask fell last weekend, when gas stations across the country began to run out of gas.





While it is wrong to blame a crisis with global ramifications only on Brexit, there are specific causes of London’s divorce from the EU that are indisputable: of the estimated deficit of 100,000 truck drivers, around 20,000 are non-British drivers who left the country during the pandemic and they did not return in part because of stricter post-Brexit visa requirements for working in the country, which went into effect this year.

“You have business models based on your ability to hire workers from other countries,” said David Henig, a trade policy expert at the European Center for International Political Economy, a research institute. “You have suddenly reduced your job market to an eighth the size it was before. There is an effect of Brexit on business models that simply haven’t had time to adjust.

This is not the first trade disruption to hit the UK since the country left the single market in 2020. British shellfish producers have lost entire markets in the EU because of new health regulations. British consumers have been shaken by hefty customs duties on gourmet coffee shipments from Italy.

Understand: UK suffers food shortages and delays imposition of post-Brexit customs controls

But it is the first interruption to occur since life returned to an apparent normality after 18 months of restrictions enforced by the pandemic. Schools are open, workers are going to offices and sports stadiums are packed on weekends. In this sense, it is the first post-Brexit crisis that was not masked by the effects of the coronavirus.

The crisis is also geographically selective. Gas stations in Northern Ireland, which has an open border with the Republic of Ireland (EU member), are not reporting panic shopping. Likewise, Northern Ireland was unaffected by the recent shortage of carbon dioxide supplies because its soft drink bottling plants had access to shipments from Europe.

Even so, Brexit has figured remarkably little in public discussion. In part, this reflects a pandemic hangover. Another reason is that other countries, from Germany to the United States, are also dealing with supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and rising oil and gas prices.

Article: With the completion of Brexit, Alice faces the country of reality

But it also reflects the calcified nature of the debate over the UK’s exit from the EU. After four and a half years of feuding, even Brexit’s most ardent opponents show little appetite to debate the 2016 referendum again. And supporters of the process invariably find others to blame for the bad news.

“Brexit supporters will always believe Brexit was right, but it was the perfidious politicians who messed things up,” said Tony Travers, professor of politics at the University of Economics and Political Science in London. They were also lucky because they can blame the pandemic for everything.

Pro-government newspapers recognize that Brexit has contributed to the labor shortage, but place more emphasis on the government’s need to show competence in dealing with the crisis than on the structural obstacles posed by the UK’s new status. In an editorial on Tuesday, The Times of London warned Boris that the crisis could undermine confidence in his government.

“There is nothing more visceral than the fear of not being able to get your hands on the necessities of life,” the Times said. “What the public will see is a government that has lost control. And for a government elected with promise to regain control, that is particularly harmful.”

Public support for Brexit increased somewhat in research earlier this year following the successful launch of coronavirus vaccines in the UK. Some attributed the government’s ability to secure vaccines and get quick approval for them to its independence from the bureaucracy in Brussels.

Pro-Brexit politicians used a similar argument to justify Boris’s turnaround on visas. Initially, the government rejected the idea because it said increased competition for labor would raise British drivers’ salaries. Now, according to these people, Brexit has increased the UK’s ability to receive foreigners on its own terms.

For the Labor Party, which is holding its annual conference in the resort of Brighton this week, the fuel crisis should be an excellent opportunity to show the government’s failures. However, with a few exceptions, party leaders have been unable to find a way to speak out. It is reminiscent of past debates, where the party’s deep divisions in Brexit hampered its ability to stand up to the government.

“I was surprised at the Labor Party’s reluctance to go after them,” said Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King’s College London. “You can allude to Brexit without saying Brexit. You might say it’s because of the Conservatives’ trash trade agreement.