Why today’s global food price is one of the highest in modern history

alastair smith

The Conversation*

30 september 2021 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Food prices have been rising in recent years, but have now reached unprecedented heights in recent history

World food prices soared by nearly 33% in September 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The data is from the monthly food price index of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency, the FAO, which also found that global prices have risen more than 3% since July, reaching levels not seen since 2011.

The food price index is programmed to record the result of combined price changes across a range of food products, including vegetable oils, cereals, meat and sugar – and compare them month by month.

It converts current prices into an index, which compares them to average price levels between 2002 and 2004. This is the standard source for tracking food prices, known as nominal prices (which are not adjusted for inflation).

While nominal prices tell us the money cost of buying food on the market, inflation-adjusted prices (what economists call “real” prices) are much more relevant to food security: they demonstrate how easily people can have access to your own nutrition.

Prices for all products and services tend to increase faster than average income (though not always). Inflation means that consumers not only have to pay more per unit of food (due to the increase in the nominal price), but they also have proportionately less money to spend on it, due to the parallel rise in the prices of everything else but their own. wages and other earnings. .

Last August, I analyzed the inflation-adjusted FAO Food Price Index and found that real global food prices were higher than in 2011, when food riots contributed to toppling governments in Libya and Egypt.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Protests in the Middle East and North Africa over high food prices contributed to the downfall of several governments

Based on actual prices, it is now more difficult to buy food on the international market than in almost any other year since the UN began recording this data in 1961. The only exceptions are 1974 and 1975 – increases that occurred after a peak in the 1973 oil price, which generated accelerated inflation in various sectors of the global economy, including food production and distribution.

So what is driving food prices to record highs now?

Fuel prices, climate and covid-19

The drivers of average international food prices are always complicated. The prices of different products go up and down based on universal factors as well as based on factors that are specific to each product and region.

For example, the oil price hike that started in 2020 has affected the prices of all food products in the FAO index, by raising the costs of producing and transporting food.

Labor shortages as a result of the covid-19 pandemic have reduced the availability of workers to grow, harvest, process and distribute food – another universal reason for rising commodity prices.

But the average real food price has been rising since 2000, reversing the previous downward trend that began in the 1960s.

Despite global efforts – which, in part, responded to targets set by the Millennium Development Goals and subsequent UN Sustainable Development Goals to reduce hunger – prices have consistently made food less affordable.

Credit, Edmund Lowe Photography Photo caption, Consumers not only have to pay more for each food, but they also have an income that is worth less.

crucial crops

No product has consistently been responsible for the increase in the average real price since 2000. But the edible oil price index has increased significantly since March 2020, driven mainly by vegetable oil prices, which soared 16.9% between 2019 and 2020. De according to FAO reports, this was due to increased demand for biodiesel and weather patterns that did not contribute to rural production.

The other food category with the greatest effect on price increases is sugar. Here again, unfavorable weather, including damage caused by frost in Brazil, reduced supply and inflated prices.

Grains contributed less to the overall price rise, but their availability around the world is particularly important for food security. Wheat, barley, maize, sorghum and rice account for at least 50% of global nutrition and up to 80% in the poorest countries.

Global stockpiles of these crops have been declining since 2017 as demand has outstripped supply. Falling inventories helped stabilize global markets, but prices have risen sharply since 2019.

Again, the reasons behind each food’s fluctuations are complicated. But one thing that deserves attention is the number of times since 2000 that “unpredictable” and “unfavorable” weather has been reported by the FAO as a cause of “reduced crop expectations”, “weather-affected crops” and “declining production “.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The farms in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, damaged more than 150,000 hectares of crops in July 2021.

urgent measures

Europeans may only worry about the price of noodles when droughts in Canada reduce the wheat crop. But as the real grain price index approaches the levels that turned bread price protests into major uprisings in 2011, there is an urgent need to consider how communities in less affluent regions can cope with these tensions and avoid unrest. .

Our technological capacity and socioeconomic organization cannot cope with unpredictable and unfavorable weather conditions. This would be a good time to imagine food supplies in a world warmer by more than 2°C, an outcome that is now considered increasingly likely according to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Without radical changes, deteriorating climate will continue to reduce international access to imported food, far beyond any historical precedent.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Global warming is expected to affect food security for millions of people around the world

Higher prices will reduce food security, and if there is any solid certainty in the social sciences, it is that people who are starving are capable of taking radical steps to ensure their livelihoods.

* Alastair Smith is Professor of Sustainable Global Development at the University of Warwick, UK. His original article was published in The Conversation, whose English version you can read on here.