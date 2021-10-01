Why today’s global food price is one of the highest in modern history

by

  • alastair smith
  The Conversation*

Food prices have been rising in recent years, but have now reached unprecedented heights in recent history

World food prices soared by nearly 33% in September 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The data is from the monthly food price index of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency, the FAO, which also found that global prices have risen more than 3% since July, reaching levels not seen since 2011.

The food price index is programmed to record the result of combined price changes across a range of food products, including vegetable oils, cereals, meat and sugar – and compare them month by month.

It converts current prices into an index, which compares them to average price levels between 2002 and 2004. This is the standard source for tracking food prices, known as nominal prices (which are not adjusted for inflation).