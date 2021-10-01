Willian compares Brazilian football to European football

Reinforcing Corinthians after a long spell in England, attacking midfielder Willian analyzed the differences between Brazilian and European football.

In an interview with “Os Donos da Bola”, the player highlighted the intensity of the English Championship, as well as the competitiveness of the Brasileirão. Even so, what has made it difficult for Willian to adapt is the Brazilian heat.

“Brazilian football is competitive, one of the toughest in the world, and many teams can fight for the title. It’s not easy to play in Brazil. The game may not be as intense as in the Premier League, but it’s certainly not easy to play here. I hope you can be happy like I was in Europe,” said the 10th shirt.

“The only thing I was not used to was training in the sun. I’m having a bit of difficulty. I’m getting used to it again,” added the striker.

Corinthians’ structure impressed William. Despite having already coached at CT alvinegro when he was working for the Brazilian team, the player stated that he only got to know the club’s facilities now.

“I was impressed with Corinthians’ CT. An excellent structure, which many clubs in Europe don’t have. Quality of the fields, very good food, rooms, in short, it has everything so that the player can perform as much as possible. Corinthians has this condition of giving the best for the athlete”, he praised.