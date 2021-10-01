Willian expresses his desire to return to the national team through Corinthians and talks about the challenge found in the CT

Exactly a month after being announced as a reinforcement of Corinthians, Willian is still on the rise with the fans and the press. Timão’s 10 shirt revealed some more goals he has with the Parque São Jorge club, with the Brazilian team and even about a “new” found at CT Joaquim Grava in these first 30 days.

Starting against América-MG and in the last game, against Palmeiras, Willian has not yet managed to complete an entire match, but he already had satisfactory numbers even in his debut. The player himself said, in an interview with the program the Ball Owners, gives Band, who wants to do well at Corinthians to seek his return to the national team.

“Without a doubt it’s a goal I have, to be able to return to the national team and, consequently, play in this next Cup. Playing for Corinthians this can get closer, of course it will depend on my performance as well. my first objective is to be good with Corinthians, win, win titles. Consequently, if you achieve this, you are closer to the Selection“, said Willian.

When he arrived at the club, the player did some training at the CT, but had to complete two days of quarantine, determined by Anvisa, before actually being inserted into the team’s work routine. Unlike what he was used to in England, Willian found a “novelty” in the sun to suit himself.

“One thing I was not used to was training in the sun. It’s very sunny, there are days at CT that get very hot. I was more used to training in that rain,” said the 10-piece.

