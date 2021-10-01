With a chance of finishing, Corinthians Under-23 has 27 players under contract; one of them by the end of 2024

The Corinthians board is studying the extinction of the under-23 team in December, as shown by the portal My Timon. In a press conference, Roberto de Andrade did not hide this possibility. And how would the situation of athletes under contract be?

In the case of the under-23 Corinthians team, 27 are bonded players, being three goalkeepers, five full-backs, seven defenders, four midfielders, two midfielders and six attackers.

The law says that, regardless of the category, a player under contract that will no longer be used must be loaned to another club (with a salary paid by one of the parties) or have the contract terminated in advance. However, in this case, there must be compensation, which is the payment of all their salaries until the end of the relationship.

And, given this scenario, the portal My Timon informs that the contractual status of the 27 players of the Corinthians under-23 team is as follows:

By the end of 2021 – 14

By the end of 2022 – 9

By the end of 2023 – 3

By the end of 2024 – 1

In other words, the board has the peace of mind of knowing that, in the event of the closure of the category, 14 players will be without a link simultaneously. However, nine will remain under contract until the end of 2022 and another three until the end of the 2023 season.

Eduardo Tanque arrived at Parque São Jorge in November 2019 and signed for four years and 11 months (Oct.31.2024) Rodrigo Gazzanel / Corinthians Agency

However, the player with the longest link among all 27 of the under-23 team is noteworthy. This is Eduardo Tanque, whose contract will only expire on October 31, 2024.

The striker, who is managed by ex-back André Santos, arrived at Parque São Jorge in November 2019 and signed for four years and 11 months. Despite being 19 years old, Tanque is part of the under-23 squad.

In time: this 27-player account also includes striker Hugo Borges, who is close to being loaned to Brusque-SC, from Série B, and already excludes striker Rafael Bilú, recently announced by Juventude.

