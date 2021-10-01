With a sprained ankle, Eduardo Vargas defrauds Atlético-MG in the game against Internacional | athletic-mg

Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas is another casualty in Atlético-MG’s squad for the game against Internacional, this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), in Mineirão. The match is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.
According to the Atletico press office, Vargas had a sprained right ankle. The striker is under treatment and continues to be evaluated daily by the club’s medical department.
Diego Costa is also recovering from injury, in Galo City. The forward was injured in the first game against Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the Copa Liberadores. Atlético did not give details on the degree of injury suffered by the player, who is out of Saturday’s game against Inter.
Who can return to the team this weekend is striker Keno. He has recovered from a virus that took him out of the games against São Paulo (Campeonato Brasileiro) and Palmeiras (Libertadores). Tchê Tchê, who was left out of the last match of the Brasileirão, is also available to coach Cuca.
Probable Rooster to face Inter:
Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Keno) and Hulk.
Atlético closes its preparations to face Internacional, this Friday afternoon, in Cidade do Galo. Galo leads the Brazilian Championship with 46 points in 21 games. The team from Minas Gerais has an eight-point advantage over Palmeiras, vice-leader of the competition.
