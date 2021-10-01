With an eye on three giants, Salah has an uncertain future at Liverpool; understand behind the scenes

The status of Mohamed Salah’s contract in Liverpool remains unresolved. The striker has not yet reached an agreement to renew the tie, which ends in June 2023. Despite this, he started the season impressively, being the top scorer in the Premier League, with five goals.

The Reds take the field this Sunday (3), at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), in a derby against the Manchester City, for the Premier League.

The report found that Salah has been “sensational” in training and that he has shown no frustrations with the team or with coach Jurgen Klopp.

In the past, some clubs have shown interest in hiring Salah, cases of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The problem is that the two teams don’t have the financial power at the moment to sign him. Real’s main focus is Kylian Mbappé, from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG himself is an admirer of Salah, but the signing of Lionel Messi seems to have closed the door to any possible move.

Liverpool are aware of the limited options for potential buyers of Salah until 2022. In addition, the English club must consider the financial implications of committing to a long-term player who would be in his early 30s at the time the contract will go. finish.

