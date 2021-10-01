With fireworks on the field, match between Olympique de Marseille and Galatasaray is interrupted | turn europe

The match between Olympique de Marseille and Galatasaray, by Group E of Europa League , was interrupted for about ten minutes at the end of the first half because of conflicts between the two fans in the stands of the Vélodrome stadium, including the launch of fireworks and flares, some of them on the field.

The two fans started a “pyrotechnic war”, with fireworks and flares being launched by French fans in the direction of the visitors’ sector, as well as by the Turkish fans in the direction of rivals. As the visiting sector is protected by a screen, some artifacts were diverted and fell on the edge of the lawn, generating a lot of smoke. On minute 37, Polish referee Pawel Raczkowski stopped the game.

In addition to the action of the stadium security guards, policing was also reinforced, and some fans were arrested. On the field, Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim approached the stands to ask Turkish fans for moderation. The game resumed at 45 minutes. Best on the field in the first half, the Turkish team almost opened the scoring during the eight minutes of injury time given by the referee.

Two Brazilian players started the match: defender Luan Peres at Olympique de Marseille, who also has Gerson and Luiz Henrique on the bench, and defender Marcão at Galatasaray.

Second incident with Olympique of the season

This is the second game interruption episode involving the Olympique de Marseille of the season. On August 22, the Mediterranean derby against Nice, at the rival’s home, for the third round of the French Championship, was suspended after invasion of fans on the field and fight between players. The match was paralyzed for more than an hour, had a restart authorized by the referee, but Olympique refused to return to the pitch.