With gasoline on the rise, conversion of cars to CNG goes up 88% in 2021: what are the costs and when is it worth switching?

SAO PAULO – Fuel prices have not stopped growing this year: gasoline has already risen by more than 28% and alcohol has risen above 38%, according to data up to August from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

August also set the record in product prices in the country, with the average value of gasoline at R$5.93 and the maximum exceeding R$7.20. Ethanol was found at R$ 4.50, on average, and reached R$ 6.99.

As a comparison effect: in August 2020, the average price of gasoline was R$4.20 and the maximum was R$5.70. In the case of ethanol, in the same period, the average was R$ 2.70 and the maximum price was R$ 4.90.

In September, price increases continued and, until the third week of the month, the average cost of gasoline was R$6.09 and ethanol was R$4.71.

With prices soaring, consumers are juggling to save the fuel they can buy at gas stations. O InfoMoney has already covered the subject with practical fuel economy tips and produced a video that explains the reasons behind the high prices (see player above).

But a part of Brazilians has also been considering another alternative to ease the pocket: the replacement of liquid fuels for Natural Gas Vehicles (CNG).

The number of cars converted to CNG reached 163,168 units between January and September (until the 28th) this year, an increase of 88.5% compared to the same period in 2020, when the procedure had reached 86,518 cars, according to Senatran ( National Traffic Secretariat), former Denatran.

In the most acute phase of increase in liquid fuel prices, between June and August this year, the pace of conversions to CNG was even higher and reached a growth of 125% compared to the same quarter last year, also according to Senatran .

O InfoMoney listened to experts and ran simulations to help those looking to know if converting a vehicle to CNG pays off in the current economic climate.

How does the CNG conversion work?

CNG is considered an alternative fuel, in gaseous form, and cheaper and less polluting. Natural gas is found in porous rocks in the soil and is also associated with oil. In the case of Petrobras, the platforms extract oil and natural gas from the pre-salt layer, for example.

There are three ways to have a car powered by CNG: installing a fuel conversion kit in the car itself (new or used); buying a used car that is already fueled with CNG; or purchasing a car already prepared to receive the CNG installation structure.

This is because cars that leave the factory today do not support the use of natural gas as fuel. They were built to run on liquid fuels (gasoline or alcohol) that have different characteristics, explains Cassio Pagliarini, from the automotive consultancy Bright Consulting.

“To use CNG you need an engine that has some special components in its construction, more resistant to gas, such as the guide and seat of steel valves, for example, in addition to adaptations such as the injector nozzles [que fazem a mistura adequada entre o combustível e o ar] for the gas to enter the engine. Thus, it is necessary to install the so-called ‘CNG kit’ to make the engine more robust and suitable for gaseous fuel”, explains the consultant.

The kit is nothing more than the installation of the infrastructure necessary for the car to run on natural gas. Among the items present in it are: the pressure reducer, filter, pressure sensor, fuel flow and temperature, gas and water hoses, injection nozzles, among others, according to Pagliarini.

“Gas vehicles will require a reservoir, which are the cylinders that are in the trunk or underside of the car and are usually yellow. A good part of the consumers even use two cylinders”, he adds.

Today, few cars can leave the factory with a predisposition to install the CNG kit. An example is the Fiat Grand Siena 1.4 Flex, which costs around R$ 67.5 thousand.

According to Fiat, the model is an entry-level sedan with high demand for the passenger transport market — an activity in which, generally, the car runs a lot.

Lincoln Nogueira owns a Chevrolet Spin and made the conversion at the end of June due to the rise in liquid fuels. He is an application driver and saw the advantage of the change.

“I was already considering making the change, because I was spending a lot on fuel during trips. Gasoline went up and I couldn’t be at the mercy of prices. You can’t work to pay for fuel,” he says.

Remember that the CNG kit conversion is not definitive. The reverse process has costs for removing the equipment and regularizing the car’s documents.

“However, it’s not very common. Once the conversion is made, the consumer will hardly go back. What can happen is to sell the car and suddenly buy another vehicle [movido por] gasoline or ethanol,” says Milad Kalume Neto, director of Jato Dynamics.

“Historically, when the price of gasoline and ethanol rises, the demand for CNG increases and we are going through one of these periods,” says Gustavo Galiazzi, technical manager at Abegás (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies).

The manager of Abegás says that between January and June this year (most recent data), CNG sales grew 16.1% in the country compared to the same period in 2020.

Costs involved

The price of CNG has risen 48% this year, according to data up to August from the ANP. This level of increase was registered after readjustments in the product that took place in May and August. Between September 19 and 25, the average price of gaseous fuel reached R$4.13 per cubic meter — the unit of measurement for gas.

The price of CNG is linked to the dollar exchange rate and the price of oil, that is, the values ​​are constantly changing.

“The reference for the August adjustment is the quotation for the months of April, May and June. During that period, oil rose 13%, following the rising trend of global commodities; and the real appreciated around 4% against the dollar, as a result, the adjustment will be 7% in R$/m³”, Petrobras reported at the time.

Pagliarini explains that the CNG-powered car has the advantage of making the car run longer using less gas.

In a simulation carried out by Fiat, in 2019 (the data follow as a market reference), the average consumption of cars powered by ethanol reached 7.5 km/l. Those with gasoline, the average jumped to 10.7 km/l. With CNG, the performance of passenger vehicles reached 13.2 km/m³.

The price of the CNG kit varies from R$4,000 to R$7,000, depending on the kit’s generation, says Galiazzi, from Abegás.

“Values ​​vary according to the car as well. Newer models need newer kit, usually called the 5th generation. Currently, the top-of-the-line version of the kit is the 6th generation found in Asia and Europe”, he says.

It is also necessary to update the vehicle documentation in Detran, which comes at a cost. “The department will assess where the installation was made, request documents, carry out inspections and approve the conversion, which also has costs for the consumer,” says Kalume Neto, from Jato Dynamics.

According to Detran-SP, the cost of documentation varies between R$ 220 and R$ 330 — the value depends on the year of the last licensing.

When converting to CNG, the consumer performs “a procedure for changing the characteristics of the vehicle in relation to its manufacture, which results in the issuance of a new Vehicle Registration Certificate (CRV)”, says the Detran site in São Paulo.

Tax breaks

In addition to the performance per km traveled, a four-wheeler with CNG can also benefit from a discount on taxes, such as the IPVA (Motor Vehicle Property Tax). But the advantage depends on the zip code.

The discount is already a reality in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso. In Pernambuco, the ICMS (tax levied on the circulation of goods and services) of CNG is discounted, and the price of the product is more advantageous to the consumer.

So much so that in Pernambuco lands, according to Galiazzi, CNG consumption rose 34% in July compared to the same month in 2019, for example. “The idea is to encourage people to use more natural gas, which can be more economical and also more sustainable”, says the manager of Abegás.

On average, a vehicle fueled with natural gas generates 20% to 30% less CO2 compared to vehicles fueled with ethanol and gasoline, according to data from the International Gas Union (IGU).

Abegás projected the economy of CNG per km traveled in São Paulo, based on the price of the product in the third week of September. With natural gas, according to the association, the economy can reach 58% compared to ethanol and 53% compared to gasoline.

Return on investment

Before deciding on CNG, it is necessary to calculate how long it will take for the investment made in the process to return. The report of InfoMoney made a simulation using People Interactive, a tool that performs this type of analysis.

The simulation considered a person who drives about 500 km per month, a CNG kit in the range of R$5,000 and the average fuel prices quoted in the third week of September, with gasoline at R$6.07, ethanol at R$4.68, and CNG at R$4.13.

In the end, it was found that it would take 32.1 months to pay off the initial investment made in the conversion. For those who travel 100 km per month, on average, under the same conditions, the period is 16 months to have the contribution return.

“For people who run little, this return can take a long time”, warns Galiazzi. Therefore, experts have the consensus that the conversion is more advantageous for those who use the car a lot.

Whoever runs 2,500 km per month, according to People Interactive, the return is obtained between 5 and 6 months; while the person who travels 5,000 km per month has at least three months to pay the investment.

That was the case of Nogueira, an application driver who drives around 5 thousand kms a month and made an investment of R$ 3,500 in a workshop in Santo André, a city in Greater SP: he has already had his payback.

“On paper, I have already recovered the investment made, but I paid cheaper because prices were not that high yet. The same workshop now charges around R$ 4,000 to install the kit”, says Nogueira.

The driver says he spends R$ 1,200 a month and makes an average of 16 km per m³. “Before the conversion, I spent an average of R$ 3,200 on fuel per month. The economy in my case was exorbitant”, he assesses.

It is necessary to be aware…

Although CNG is a possibility of saving, it is worth looking with a magnifying glass at other variables that may influence the decision of whether or not to convert the car.

Pay attention to the infrastructure of the places that sell CNG and find out if you are close to them. According to Abegás, there are 1,623 active gas stations with gaseous fuel spread across 500 municipalities across the country.

“In large cities, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, you can find it more easily. But inside, it’s very difficult to find. So, the client needs to assess whether the region in which he will travel has the right stations”, says Raphael Galante, an economist specializing in the automotive segment.

Rio de Janeiro, for example, consumes 50% of the product offered in the country, which suggests that the supply there is abundant. São Paulo comes right behind, with 12%. Bahia (5%) and Minas Gerais (6%) are two other states with expressive supply.

Another question is where the conversion will take place. The tip is to look for workshops certified by Inmetro, whose activities are regularized and inspected.

“Changing the fuel affects the structure of the car, which is why it is crucial to look for workshops certified by Inmetro that do a suitable job. If a non-approved company makes this conversion, the customer loses the car warranty and the manufacturer is not responsible. It can be dangerous,” says Galante.

Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, also points out that a poorly made conversion can cause wear and affect the engine’s durability. “It can give problems between 50 thousand and 80 thousand km traveled considering a zero car”, he says.

And consider that the vehicle will decrease power. “On average, the car loses between 10% and 20% of power compared to gasoline and ethanol, if the conversion is done well. If you go to an unreliable location, you can lose a lot more”, he says.

Galante adds that installing the CNG cylinders also makes the car heavier, which will require constant maintenance. “This can lead to greater wear on the shock absorbers, poor handling due to poor weight distribution and reduces the useful life of the tires and brakes”, he says.

