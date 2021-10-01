Woman arrested in SP for selling plastic surgery vacancies through SUS – News

Police arrested a woman who was negotiating places in line for plastic surgery at public hospitals in São Paulo. The information is from Record TV.

The arrest of Cristiane da Conceição Silva, 34, led investigators to report that SUS (Unified Health System) employees may be involved in these frauds.

“She contacted the so-called patients and offered to streamline the scheme, that is, skip the SUS queue to schedule the preoperative medical appointment and the surgery itself much earlier than the person would be able to legitimately seek the SUS ”, explained Estevão Castro, the delegate responsible for the case.

The vacancies sold by Cristiane were to cut lines at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, one of the largest in Latin America.

Consultations and referrals for surgeries could be guaranteed within a week. Usually, the wait can last from months to years.

Investigators reached Cristiane through a policewoman, who pretended to be interested in cutting the SUS queue. The woman was then arrested in the act, when she would receive payment for the medical consultation.