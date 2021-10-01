World Bank recognizes Brazil as 7th leader in digital government

posted on 9/30/2021 10:29 AM / updated on 9/30/2021 10:29 AM



(credit: katleho Seisa)

Brazil has just been recognized by the World Bank as the 7th country with the highest maturity in digital government in the world, this Thursday (30/9). The result was measured in the GovTech Maturity Index 2020, a ranking that assesses the current state of public service digital transformation in 198 economies around the world. GOV.BR, which delivers digital services to 115 million Brazilians, is the factor that weighed in the score.

The assessment shows that in the Americas, there is no other country ahead, including the United States and Canada. Among the top 10, Brazil is the only nation with more than 100 million inhabitants. The achievement is largely due to the advancement of the GOV.BR platform, which today has more than 115 million users, that is, more than half of the Brazilian population — in January 2019, the number was 1.8 million. GOV.BR allows single access to thousands of digital services and facilitates the obtaining of information and the citizen’s relationship with the government.

The Secretary of Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, emphasizes that this result is due to our focus on GOV.BR, the commitment of all to fight bureaucracy, modernize public administration and digital transformation of the State. “By adopting this strategy, the entire country took a huge leap forward, even facing the covid-19 pandemic through digital public services,” he says.

How is the assessment done?

The World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index rated 198 global economies on four aspects: Support to key government systems; Improvement of service provision; Integration of citizen engagement; and Encouraging the digital skills of people in the public sector, the appropriate legal and regulatory regime, training and innovation. The country has shown progress in these four areas, only 43 nations achieved a performance considered ‘very high’ by the World Bank. Brazil surpassed the average of the so-called ‘Leaders in GovTech’ in all items evaluated.

The country delivered digital solutions with massive impact to the population, such as: Emergency Aid, Meu INSS, Unemployment Insurance and Unemployment Insurance for Domestic Employees, Digital Work and Traffic Cards, and Pix. Aspects such as encouraging innovation in public service, the vision of the Digital Government Strategy and the role of GOV.BR as a citizen-centered platform also counted for recognition, according to the World Bank.