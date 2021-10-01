Xiaomi CC11 Pro certified by TENAA with 4K screen and up to 16GB of RAM

It may seem simple, but this detail shows that the smartphone has resolution and aspect ratio equivalent to a TV with 4K resolution .

That’s because he received certification and is numbered 2109119BC. The most interesting point of the technical sheet made available by the Chinese body is that the supposed CC11 Pro has a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160.

While many rumors indicate that Xiaomi may have simply killed the CC family, new evidence from China has ended up contradicting some analysts. According to TENAA documentation, the possible Xiaomi CC11 Pro can already be sold in the country.

For now, TENAA has not yet listed the processor that will be used in the smartphone, but the fact sheet says that it is clocked at 2.4 GHz and works with 6GB, 8GB, 12GB and even 16GB of RAM. The storage starts from 64 GB, passes through 128 GB or 256 GB and reaches up to 512 GB.

The smartphone will be sold in red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue, purple, black, white and pink.

The camera configuration, on the other hand, delivers a 64 MP main sensor and two 8 MP secondary lenses, one of which has a 5X optical zoom. Lastly, the battery is 4400 mAh and should support some kind of fast charging, but it hasn’t been revealed yet.

So far, Xiaomi has not yet commented on the certification of this smartphone, but everything indicates that it could be released at any time.

