Xiaomi seeks testers for MIUI 13; know how to apply

Xiaomi announced this Thursday (30) the start of closed testing of MIUI 13, its customized system based on Android 12. The company has opened a voluntary program in which it invites owners of its flagship line this year, the Mi 11, to try the new OS.

Those enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to learn about the operating system before the general public. Participation is not restricted to the Chinese market, as it covers the global versions of the Mi 11, Mi 11i and Mi 11 Ultra models. There will only be 200 slots for each cell phone model and you must be over 18 years old to participate.

Line Mi 11 will be the first to participate in the testing period of MIUI 13 (Image: Reproduction/GSMArena)

Once registered, it remains to wait for more news related to the testing period. Xiaomi will use a Telegram chat as a direct communication channel for users participating in the program, and there will also be disclosed bugs and their respective fixes.

Information about MIUI 13 remains scarce — and the Canaltech has already broken down the main rumors circulating on the web. New look, more widgets, brand new tools and virtual RAM are some of the new features awaited for Xiaomi’s next big update.

When test builds are released, testers will receive them over the air, via OTA. The process requires the device to be connected to the same account provided in the sign-up process in order to function. MIUI 13 has no date to be released, but the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, stated that the debut will take place at the end of 2021.

For more information, to know the terms of participation in full and to register, simply access Xiaomi’s official page.

Source: Xiaomi