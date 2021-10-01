Xuxa and Luisa Mell criticize Zé Neto for using a donkey to pay promises; understand | Pop & Art

Xuxa and Luisa Mell criticized countryman Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, for using a donkey to pay a promise to go to Aparecida do Norte, in São Paulo.

“It takes the little animal on its back. Then it’s paying a promise,” wrote Xuxa, commenting on a post in which Luisa Mell criticized the singer.

Zé Neto defended himself from the criticisms and said that they were based on incorrect information that he would walk more than a thousand kilometers on the donkey. He clarified that the path was about 300 kilometers long, divided into six days, and that all the animals were very well cared for.

Zé Neto started the pilgrimage on Monday (27). He left Camanducaia (MG) and will travel about 300 kilometers to reach Aparecida do Norte (SP).

The singer even kissed one of the donkeys in the videos in which he responded to criticism. See, point by point, how the controversy was:

On Wednesday (30), Zé Neto posted photos and videos on Instagram with a group of people, all mounted on donkeys, and wrote: “Thank you Nossa Senhora Aparecida for the blessings. Another year we are here to thank you”.

On the same day, Luisa Mell made a video criticizing the singer: “I learned that Zé Neto made a promise I don’t know what and is going to walk 1180 km on a donkey. Didn’t you make the promise? Kneel in the corn, go ahead. walking. I can’t understand.”

Xuxa commented in Luisa Mell’s post: “He takes the animal on his back. Then, yes, it’s a promise to pay”

Natália Toscano, Zé Neto’s wife, replied: “It won’t be 1000 kilometers on a donkey. For more than 30 years, riders have been going to Aparecida do Norte and this is not the first time he has gone. It’s already the third or fourth. It’s easy to point fingers and talk about mistreatment of animals. There are always two or three trucks. They don’t drive every day.”

Zé Neto also defended himself: “Take a look at the thickness of the animals. All the fat animals, eating hay. This is to prove it to you. A lot of comments came out. We rotate one animal a day. Here are our two veterinarians. Definitely, we are always preserving the best health status of the animals.”

Cristiano supported his partner in the comments: “Stay firm, mate! Slanders don’t bring down those who have God around! I know your essence and how much you love and care for these animals there, who accompany you every year.”