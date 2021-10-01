Yá Burihan refused invitation because of Lipe

Influencer Yá Burihan revealed, on Thursday night (30), in an interview with Gabi Prado, in the podcast “PodDarPrado”, that she denied the invitation to participate in “A Fazenda 13” because of the end of her engagement with Lipe Ribeiro.

Lipe broke up with Yá after leaving “The Farm 12” earlier this year. The influencer discovered that he was betrayed by Yá while he was confined to the reality of Record. This controversy was decisive for the influencer to deny the invitation to the 13th edition.

“First, I had controversy with Lipe. If I came in, I would bring a whole story. And I put it on the scale. That would be said, I’m a big mouth, I couldn’t stay there without talking about it. It involves my family, he It wasn’t worth it. It was going to be crazy and I don’t have all that head. I was dating [com Eric Ribeiro], was going to involve a third person. It wasn’t the time,” said Yá.

Lipe’s ex-fiancée assumed that she had already been called to the reality show before, but preferred to go to “On Vacation with Ex Brasil Celebs”. “They had already talked to me when I joined ‘On Vacation Celebs’, but I was pregnant and had not had an abortion. I had an abortion, I lost the baby, and then I chose to go to ‘On Vacation’ I was also called to ‘The Island’, but that reality show was not for me,” he added.