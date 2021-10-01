‘You had to give me 20%. Thanks to me it became famous’, says Frota about Liziane

Alexandre Frota and Liziane Gutierrez discussed in July, when the model was at a party that was the target of a blitz against clandestine events in São Paulo. Angered, she ordered the “police to go to the favela”. The video, recorded by Frota, who led the raid, went viral.

Now, the model claims that the actor and politician “has appeared in the media for talking about her” and that he could take legal action for comments made by him about her appearance while she was confined to the Record reality show “A Fazenda”.

“I didn’t criticize. She must be paranoid about her appearance, which is not my concern. She makes her face what she wants. Let it go to court and we’ll solve it up front, there’s no problem. You must be ashamed because it was the first eliminated from A Fazenda, and a person who is eliminated in the first week is not swallowed up by the public. I never talked about her appearance. I could have even spoken, I confess that I was even scared, but I didn’t speak”, he commented.

“She had to give me 20%. Thanks to me it became famous and went to ‘A Fazenda’. I was at a clandestine party, at a time when more than 500,000 people were dead in the country, and without a mask. If she was wearing a mask, and respecting, first that she wouldn’t be at the party, second, if she was wearing a mask, no one would have seen her face. I was at a party, at 1 am, in an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo. The person is all wrong, and still wants to think he has the right”.

