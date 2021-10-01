young people wait for an impasse solution at the NGO

Since Ayrton Senna’s family honored the pilot with the creation of an institute that bears his name, the founding of a third-sector organization has become a commandment in the manual for building the image of an idol. A disciple of this booklet, Gabriel Medina commissioned a project from a talent agency five years ago, and the Gabriel Medina Institute was launched with great fanfare in the summer of 2017.

While outside, on Maresias beach, thousands of people gathered to see up close sports, television and music idols, they climbed onto a stage that was facing the VIPs inside the institute, names like Thiaguinho and Gabriel Thinker. Before the party went into the night, Gabriel sat between his mother, Simone, and his stepfather, Charles, to talk to the press about the family project.

Messages were shown on the screen congratulating the surfer, including one from his friend Neymar, who wished that the Medina clan would be as happy with the institute as he was with his. The ex-judoka Flávio Canto also spoke, who, along with the welcome message to the third sector, made an alert: “It’s a path with no return”.

Today, the Neymar Jr. Institute is closed because of the pandemic, but Neymar pays his employees’ salaries and the return of the actions depends on the authorization of the health authorities. Instituto Reação, in Canto, is open, with restrictions, also due to the pandemic. The Gabriel Medina Institute is not. It is closed and the return of activities has no deadline. The story you’ll read next talks about when the doors closed, but also about the young talents who were impacted by that decision.