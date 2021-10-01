‘Your happiness was mine’ · TV News

At the meeting this Friday (1), Fátima Bernardes cried when she saw that a guest was extremely fulfilled. The woman, a seamstress named Eliana, went to the program for the International Day for the Rights of the Elderly and had a dream of meeting the choreographer Carlinhos de Jesus, who appeared on stage by surprise. Fatima couldn’t hold back her tears. “At this moment, I felt that I was living a moment of happiness. Your happiness was mine,” said the presenter.

Eliana and Carlinhos de Jesus danced to the sound of the song Angela, sung by Neguinho da Beija Flor. The seamstress won a space in the program because of a special article. Reporter Luiza Zveiter took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro with a poster written: “You are over 60 and have a dream? Tell us!”.

Eliana was chosen to meet Fátima Bernardes, and the production prepared a surprise meeting with the Dance of the Famous Jury. “I always danced, there was a time when we went on an excursion in Lambari and 15 days before Carlinhos de Jesus had gone. It was my dream to meet him,” said the seamstress.

Soon after, the choreographer appeared to fulfill her dream. “The production sent me the video, and I was impressed with the performance, the interpretation and the naturalness with which she develops the dance”, stated Carlinhos.

To follow the prevention protocols in relation to Covid-19, both spent three isolated days in a hotel and were tested before the program. See Fátima Bernardes’ emotional speech and an excerpt of the performance in the videos below.

Neguinho da Beija-Flor is with us at the #Meeting! Carlinhos and Eliana dancing together, just perfect ✨ pic.twitter.com/wjAUlyQMx3 — TV Globo in 🏠 (@tvglobo) October 1, 2021