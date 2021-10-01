Zé Neto and Cristiano lose R$ 4 million after investment in DVD

In the first half of 2020, the country duo Zé Neto and Cristiano invested R$ 4 million in the 4th DVD of their careers, entitled Por Mais Beijos Ao Vivo, recorded in Belo Horizonte (MG). What the singers didn’t expect was the damage the pandemic would bring them due to the financial crisis.

According to the artists, in an exclusive interview with the column, a pair needs to invest in up to six months of work to be able to afford an investment of this size. “It’s a high investment. Nobody says that, but I will say it here. Today, [por exemplo] for you to play on some radios, you have to pay. To release a song, you pay a bullet. Internet, another bullet”, shares Zé Neto.

In a statement, Zé says that he spoke with other country people who went through challenging times like this one with the beginning of the pandemic and that the situation of artists financially in relation to investments is general. “The person takes his foot off, because you say: ‘Man, I’m going to release a new work, this work requires a high expense and I’m going to release it and there won’t be a show, which is our return’”, completes Cristiano.

Zé also says that some people may still question the financial disposition of the artists and that is why he clarifies: “Man, we have [reserva financeira] for about six months. Nobody expected a reservation of almost two fucking years. There is no such thing there. Everyone had to take their foot off and see what was going on.”

Watch the full interview on the Metrópoles channel: