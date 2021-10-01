Zezé Motta presents ‘Falas da Vida’, a special with stories from the elderly on Globo – 30/09/2021 – Illustrated

After blacks, women, indigenous people and LGBTQIA+ people, the station continues the “Identity Project” with this special, shown on the International Day for the Rights of Older People.

Five anonymous people over 60 tell their stories on the program, which is directed by Patrícia Carvalho, directed by Ivone Happ and written by Ines Stanisiere. The presentation is by actress and singer Zezé Motta.

Globe, 10:35 pm, 12 years old

I made a mistake

Over eight episodes, boyfriends Alessandra Kochi and Luan Delgado go to Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro, showing troubles that can happen during a trip.

Travel Box Brazil, 6:15 pm, 12 years old

Escualo Ensemble and Lise de la Salle

Live in the Sala São Paulo, the Brazilian quartet Escualo Ensemble and the French pianist Lise de la Salle perform several pieces, with an emphasis on the work of Astor Piazzolla.

Osesp YouTube, 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm

Black Melodies Show

The first edition of the event, online and free, brings presentations by new names in Brazilian black music, such as Bia Ferreira, Josyara and Melvin Santhana. Until October 3rd.

AfroMusic Universe YouTube, 8pm

Home Theater

This Argentine series brings plays up to 15 minutes in length, in the “microtheater” format. Directed by sisters María Marull and Paula Marull, who also act in some stories.

Film & Arts, 8:30 pm, free

Tribute to Dorival Caymmi

Francis Hime and Olivia Hime celebrate 20 years of the album “Mar de Algodão”, with songs by Dorival Caymmi, in this show dedicated to the composer’s work. Tickets by Sympla.

Blue Note YouTube Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, 9 pm, R$ 30

African Cinema Show

In its fourth edition, the festival brings ten features and 20 shorts from 16 countries in Africa, shown in sessions until October 10th. Highlights are the opening film “Juju Stories” from Nigeria and “You Will Die at 20”, which represented Sudan in the race for the last Oscar.

sescsp.org.br/cinemasafricanos, 20h, free