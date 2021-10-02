007 arrives with a mission to save the cinemas – Culture

Does 007 – No Time to Die, by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will it be the salvation of world cinemas? That’s the hope for the first film postponed because of the pandemic, which finally opens now and marks the farewell of Daniel Craig from the role of James Bond.

The film is the main premier of the week, which also features DNA, by Maiwenn, and Mariana’s Secret Garden, by Sérgio Rezende.

Streaming also has all kinds of offers, from Diana: The Musical, which arrives at Netflix even before its official Broadway debut, the the guilty, thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, also on Netflix.

Those who like cinema with more substance will find it in the Abbas Kiarostami Collection, in the Imovision Reserve, in Goat Marked to Die, by Eduardo Coutinho, one of the greatest classics of national cinema, at Belas Artes à La Carte, and in Cemitério do Esplendor, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, at MUBI.

PREMIERE

Venom: Time of Carnage

Dir. Andy Serkis. Following the 2018 production, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) tries to resurrect his career as a journalist by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). But the criminal also carries a symbiote, which appears on the day of his execution and becomes known as the Carnage.

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Dir. Kaouther Ben Hania. A young Syrian goes to Lebanon to escape the war. In an attempt to rediscover his love in Europe, he accepts having his back tattooed by a contemporary artist.

A Window to the Sea

Director Miguel Ángel Jiménez. Maria (Emma Suarez), a middle-aged Spaniard, travels to Greece with friends. There, he meets Stefanos (Akilas Karazisis).

premieres

007 – No Time to Die

Dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga. In Daniel Craig’s farewell to the role of James Bond, the secret agent is enjoying his retirement when he is approached by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), a friend of the CIA, who seeks help to fight a villain in possession of a new technology.

My End. your beginning

Director Mariko Minoguchi. In her first film, the German director discusses chance and determinism through the love story of Nora (Saskia Rosendahl) and Aron (Julius Feldmeier), interrupted when he is killed in a bank robbery. Nora then meets Nathan (Edin Hasanovic), who looks familiar.

DNA

Dir. Maiwenn. The death of the grandfather who has always protected her from the toxic relationship with her parents throws Neige (Maïwenn) into a family storm. In the cast, Fanny Ardant, Louis Garrel and Marine Vacth.

Ainbo – The Warrior of the Amazon

Dir. Richard Claus and José Zelada. In this animation, teenage princess Ainbo fights to stop the advance of mining happening in her community.

Mariana’s Secret Garden

Director Sérgio Rezende. João (Gustavo Vaz) and Mariana (Andrea Horta) interrupt their romance. Five years later, he sets off on a bicycle journey to try to find his beloved again.

Zimba

Dir. Joel Pizzini. Documentary about actor and director Zbigniew Ziembinski (1908-1978), who fled Poland for Brazil.

Bravos Valentes – Cowboys of Brazil

Dir. Raff Tambke. Documentary about cowboys in all regions of the country.

STREAMING

African Cinema Show

Genre cinema is the highlight of the festival, which features ten feature films, eight of which are unpublished in Brazil. The opening film is Juju Stories, by the Nigerian collective Surreal 16, with three stories of witchcraft. 20 short films are also presented. Free. In Digital Sesc.

Abbas Kiarostami Collection

Four films by the Iranian filmmaker debut on the platform: Where is My Friend’s House? (1987), And life continues (1992), ABC Africa (2001) and Five (2003). they join the a someone in love (2012), which was already available in the service. At the Imovision Reserve.

Goat Marked to Die

Dir. Eduardo Coutinho. After having to interrupt filming the documentary in Paraíba, because of the military coup in 1964, the director returned to the region in 1981, looking for the same places and people, trying to reunite the family of peasant leader João Pedro Teixeira, murdered in 1962 The film is one of the greatest classics of national cinema. At Bellas Artes à La Carte.

Cemetery of Splendor

Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Soldiers in a village in northern Thailand suffer from a mysterious sleeping sickness in this work by the Thai director shown in the show. a certain look at the Cannes Festival. At MUBI.

Diana: The Musical

Dir. Christopher Ashley. Princess Diana’s life is told in this musical, which gets its filmed version even before the official Broadway premiere. On Netflix.

the guilty

Director Antoine Fuqua. In this real-time screenplay by Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective), Jake Gyllenhaal is a police officer moved to the emergency call center who receives a call from a kidnapped woman. On Netflix.

You’ve Never Really Been Here

Dir. Lynne Ramsay. In this 2017 production, winner of the script and actor awards at Cannes, joaquin phoenix is a traumatized war veteran who works as a mercenary to rescue missing girls. But the case of a politician’s daughter has the potential to change his life. At Supo Mungam.

Between brothers

Director Tolga Karaçelik. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize of the international fiction competition at the Sundance Festival, this feature film shows the reunion of three brothers at their father’s funeral, after more than 30 years of separation. In Virtual Cinema.