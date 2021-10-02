3 weeks after system change, 10 states still have problems

A little more than three weeks after the Ministry of Health made changes to the covid-19 case-recording platform, at least ten states are still reporting problems with the data. The survey was carried out by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part of the state health departments.

Acre, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Paraná and São Paulo reported suffering some kind of instability in the insertion of data on the e-SUS platform, where covid’s mild infections are included. Some states also faced problems with the Sivep-Influenza, where serious cases and deaths are registered.

On September 8, e-SUS underwent an update, as informed by the Ministry of Health. The change took place in the so-called API (acronym for Application Programming Interface), which is a programming standard that allows communication between systems. Through API, states are able to collect data from covid-19 cases entered by municipalities and hospitals.

However, since the move, at least 15 states have reported problems in the following weeks. Of these, only five said that the situation had normalized in recent days: Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima and Rio Grande do Sul.

Among the main complaints are: platform instability, slowness, data accumulation, duplication, difficulty downloading or viewing the database, among others.

On September 18, ten days after the move, the state of Rio de Janeiro “found” more than 92,000 cases not counted by the state system. Of these, about 38% occurred in 2020. Days earlier, on September 9, the state had already reported another 17,736 cases dammed up from previous weeks due to changes in the e-SUS.

The insertion of these retroactive numbers led the country to record 125,053 diagnoses that day, the highest number in the entire pandemic. Until then, the record had been on June 23, with 114,139.

On September 11 and 21, Bahia reported not having been able to extract the database of the Ministry of Health, notifying the problem to the folder. According to the state health department, the answer only came on September 24th.

“Until now, the states have not had access to the complete database for the development of an integration solution”, informed the secretariat. “In other words, the Ministry of Health has been providing daily databases, without enough time history for the technology team to have enough mass of data.

And he stressed: “Unfortunately, even this Friday, instability is observed in the ministerial API environment.”

Ceará also highlighted an absence of destination error in its queries. “The main problem is the slowness and unavailability of the Ministry of Health’s system at certain times. We often make requests to the API and it returns ‘Error 404’, which means path or destination not found.”

The state of São Paulo specified that “post-change statistics no longer include part of the mild cases of covid-19 reported during the course of the pandemic, and retroactive statistics were not migrated to new fields entered into the database.”

And he adds that “the ministry’s new API and guidelines do not allow the identification of this data”. According to the state, none of these flaws have yet been fixed.

In response to the reported problems, the Ministry of Health informed that the e-SUS system is stable and there are no reports of new occurrences.

The consortium of press vehicles is formed by UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra and every day work collaboratively to collect data on covid in the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.